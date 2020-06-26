NORTH KINGSTOWN – While the traditional Fourth of July celebration in North Kingstown was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town is currently looking into the possibility of a demonstration over Labor Day weekend instead.
In past years, North Kingstown has held a fireworks display, which were set off from a barge near the town beach, inviting residents to watch from the shoreline. However, due to restrictions on gatherings, Fourth of July demonstrations were canceled all around the state.
"From the multiple calls I’m on my understanding is that every community in Rhode Island has cancelled their July 4 public fireworks demonstration," North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis said.
Though Mollis said the town was thinking about having a fireworks display over Labor Day weekend, he added that those plans will be considered in more detail as the summer progresses.
