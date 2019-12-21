NORTH KINGSTOWN – Elected officials, town staff and residents came together last week for a food drive to help those in need, with more than 800 pounds of food and nearly $4,500 in monetary donations collected during a three-hour period.
The drive took place at the North Kingstown Food Pantry last Thursday from 4 p.m to 7 p.m., and was organized by Rep. Julie Casimiro and town councilor Mary Brimer as a nonpartisan event.
Along with Casimiro and Brimer, Reps. Robert Craven and Bridget Valverde, council president Greg Mancini, school committee chair Greg Blasbalg, school committee member Jake Mather and town manager Ralph Ellis were all in attendance, along with food pantry board president Kim Page and vice president Richard Jacques.
While the main purpose of the drive was to assist and feed hungry people in town, but it was also intended to bring the community together for a good cause after a particularly contentious issue.
As a Democrat and Republican, respectively, Casimiro and Brimer said they wanted to organize the food pantry drive as a way to unite the town’s residents, regardless of party affiliation or stances on issues, after a divisive bond referendum was rejected by voters in November.
After the bond referendum was rejected, both proponents and opponents of the bond proposal were left unsure of the building’s fate. Both Casimiro and Brimer said that the food drive could serve as a reminder that there are issues throughout town and beyond that connect the community, which don’t fall along party affiliation or local issues, such as helping those in need.
And after the food drive, Brimer said that she had heard from several people who said that they were inspired by the nonpartisan effort, which provided the food pantry with several months worth of food and funds.
“People were inspired by the fact that this was a nonpartisan effort,” she said. “Just knowing that the amount of money raised will support the food pantry for several months […] makes me feel really good.”
She also commended North Kingstown Fire Department, which donated over 300 pounds of food.
“We are just delighted by the outpouring of support,” she said. “Special thanks to the firefighters, who came in with over 300 pounds of food.”
Casimiro said she was “overwhelmed by the generosity” of the North Kingstown community.
“Over 800 pounds of food and nearly $4500 in monetary donations truly exceeded my expectations,” she said. “But this is a perfect example of why working together is so important for all of North Kingstown. So many people came together and made a huge impact for our neighbors in need.”
She also commended many of the attendees who purchased bulk products from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
“Many who attended the event were educated on how far a dollar goes for the North Kingstown Food Pantry when they purchase bulk products from the RI Community Food Bank,” she said. “The $4500 we raised will cover over four months of food purchases for the North Kingstown Food Pantry. That’s really amazing.”
“And the North Kingstown Fire Department completely surprised me when they arrived with 300 pounds of food,” she continued. “That surprise was the highlight of the night for me. Thanks to everyone who made this such a successful event.”
Town Manager Ralph Mollis, who is on the food pantry’s advisory board, praised the efforts of Brimer and Casimiro, as well as the generosity of the community at large.
“I just want to commend council person Brimer and Rep. Casimiro, they really spearheaded this,” Mollis said. “I’m on the advisory board here and I’m well aware of the service it provides. This is an incredible place for this community.”
“Once again the community came out, supported the food pantry through the help of our two leaders, and they’ll be helping more and more families this holiday time,” he continued. “I just want to thank them and commend the community. It really is a tremendous service they provide here.”
Brimer also said that they were currently planning a similar drive for the summer season, when the food pantry tends to run low on food and monetary donations.
