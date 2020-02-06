This Saturday, Fish'n Tales Adventures will be hitting the waters for its Seal Watch Tour. With harbor seals commonly out-and-about in the winter season, Fish'n Tales is inviting residents to join them to get a good view.
Fish'n Tales will be leaving from the Wickford Harbor through the bay to popular viewing sites. Seal trips are 75-90 minutes long.
Tickets for adults are $24, while tickets for seniors over 65 are $22 and tickets for children between 3 and 12 are $20. Children under 3 ride for free. The boat departs this Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. from the Wickford Harbor (55 Brown Street).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.