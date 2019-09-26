EXETER – A unique structure in Exeter, which has become the focus of both speculation and concern, was the subject of a town council work session last Thursday, with much of the discussion centered on issues of public safety.
The structure–which is being called the “Fish Barn” because of its fish-like shape and a pair of eyes built into the roof–was in the process of being built by Karl Aughinbaugh on his farm, located on Ten Rod Road. The Fish Barn was originally intended to serve as a farmstand, with a garden planted around it. However after a local neighborhood association and some residents took issue with the attention the structure was drawing, Aughinbaugh said he decided to halt construction and put it up for sale.
While the fate of the unfinished Fish Barn is unknown, the eccentric farmstand is still attracting passersby, causing motorists to pull over on the side of the road to take pictures of the structure, leading some residents and members of the council to be concerned about public safety.
