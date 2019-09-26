NORTH KINGSTOWN – Early Wednesday morning, the North Kingstown Fire Department was called to contain a fire at the Rhode Island Farm Incubator. The fire resulted in damage to the garage section of the building.
According to NKFD Chief Scott Kettelle, the department was called around 12:18 a.m. to the area of 136 Exeter Road, the location of the incubator, for the report of a possible building fire.
“Upon arrival the building was found to be heavily involved in fire,” Kettelle said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook account. “[F]irefighters from North Kingstown and surrounding communities began work to contain the fire to the attic space above the garage area of the building.”
East Greenwich and Narragansett Fire Departments assisted on the scene, while Warwick, West Warwick and Kingston Fire Departments provided station coverage.
Kettelle said that, despite the major amount of fire upon arrival, the damage was limited to the garage section of the building. He went on to say that the departments made a “great stop” on the fire.
Though no civilian injuries were reported, one firefighter was evaluated for minor injuries.
The fire is currently under investigation by the North Kingstown and State Fire Marshal’s Offices.
