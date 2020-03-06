NORTH KINGSTOWN – Last week, a fire raged through a North Kingstown apartment building, severely damaging four apartment units and displacing multiple families.
The fire took place on Friday, Feb. 28, at an apartment building on Saw Mill Drive. While the fire resulted in property damage, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Three families, however, were displaced from their homes and had to be assisted by the American Red Cross.
According to the North Kingstown Fire Department, multiple reports started coming in at approximately 3:50 p.m., regarding a fire on the second floor of an apartment building at 105 Saw Mill Drive.
Upon arrival, firefighters responded to the heavy fire conditions on the second floor, third floor and attic, initiating a fire attack with the assistance of several out-of-town fire departments. Among the departments who assisted North Kingstown at the scene included East Greenwich, Warwick and Narragansett, with West Warwick, Warwick and South Kingstown providing station coverage.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, North Kingstown Fire Department Deputy Chief Philip Aldrich said that the fire started on the second floor of the apartment building.
“The main damage was where it started, on the second floor,” Aldrich said. “Then it went up to the third floor above that, and then to the attic above that. That was the main fire damage right there. There was some water damage on the lower floors below that, and a little bit of smoke [damage], but not much.”
The apartment building houses 24 individual units, with 12 on each side–four of which were left temporarily uninhabitable by the fire.
“Four apartments were left uninhabitable for the time being,” Aldrich said, adding that the apartments that took on the brunt of the damage included two on the third floor, one on the second and one on the first.
Repairs are currently underway at the apartment building.
“I imagine they’ll try to get everything repaired as quick as possible,” Aldrich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.