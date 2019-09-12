WICKFORD – Early Tuesday morning, a 3-alarm fire alarm was reported at the Wickford Shipyard, resulting in the destruction of most of the building.
The North Kingstown fire department received a report around 4 a.m. of heavy smoke coming from the building, located at 125 Steamboat Avenue.
According to fire chief Scott Kettelle, the building was seen to have “heavy smoke” coming from the upper floors of the building.
“Upon arrival companies found heavy smoke coming from the upper floors of the building making access to the fire difficult for firefighters,” Kettelle said.
Because it was a 3-alarm fire, firefighters from Warwick, West Warwick, Narragansett, East Greenwich, South Kingstown and Exeter assisted North Kingstown.
The fire was fought by departments throughout the state and marine assets from the Narragansett Bay Marine Taskforce on scene.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
On Tuesday, Kettelle said that after the fire was extinguished, only 25 percent of the building still remained. The portion of the building still remaining, he said, is occupied by Coast Iron Works, a metal fabricating service company.
“There’s 25 percent of the building still remaining,” he said. “It’s an area that is occupied by Coastal Iron Works.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
