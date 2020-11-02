NORTH KINGSTOWN/EXETER – This is the final installment of Standard Times’ Question and Answer series with North Kingstown and Exeter candidates running for town council. The general election will take place next Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The final question in the Q&A series for all candidates is: Why should North Kingstown or Exeter residents vote for you?
The following answers from candidates appear below by town and in alphabetical order. Candidates were asked to keep their responses to 175 words or less.
NORTH KINGSTOWN
KATHERINE ANDERSON (D): I ask for your vote because my experience can help our town thrive. I bring professional experience in mental health, public policy, healthcare management, and non-profit fundraising. I have overseen accreditation preparations while Clinical Director of a North Kingstown behavioral health facility. This work requires attention to detail, and the ability to understand and implement intricate laws and regulations. I have developed budgets and executed fundraising operations for not-for-profit organizations. I therefore know how to balance and adhere to a sensible budget. I respond to mental health emergencies with first responders and law enforcement. I therefore see the challenges affecting individuals and families, and understand how to work across sectors to help people in need. I have researched and written policy briefs on state and local legislation regarding veterans and military families. I therefore appreciate how effective governing can improve quality of life. I will fight for strong schools, environmental stewardship, business development, historic preservation, and inclusive community. Thank you for your consideration.
Anderson is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown Town Council.
BRAD ARTERY (D): North Kingstown residents should vote for me because I represent positive change.
I’ve had the privilege to lead the men and women of the US Navy, teams across corporate America, and currently as CEO of a NK headquartered company. In my career, I’ve experienced good and bad cultures, indicative of functional and dysfunctional teams. Recently, I’ve unfortunately experienced a poor culture and highly dysfunctional team...in the form of your current NK Town Council.
I give Greg Mancini tremendous credit for attempting to bring positive change to the NK Town Council. However, Greg continues to be subjected to the infighting, petty politics, and lack of transparency that is currently the norm in our town council. This has only energized Greg, as it has our NK residents (who elected Kim, Katie, Jack, Greg and I in the primary.)
Let’s finish what we started. Unacceptable performance by the current town council incumbents has consequences. It’s time to bring new ideas, positive energy, accountability and transparency back to your town council. I’d be humbled to receive your vote on Nov. 3rd.
Artery is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown Town Council.
MARY BRIMER (R): Serving on the Town Council requires a dedication of time and energy. Some weeks only require a few hours, others over 20 hours. The 5 seats are seats of privilege and great responsibility. Each meeting requires several hundred pages of advance reading – often technical in nature covering a broad range of situations that requires thoughtful and creative consideration. Serving on the Council requires the ability to put oneself in the public and be subject of criticism – publicly, online and in print. My voting record proves that I am not a “yes” person or a pushover.
I serve as liaison to 3 committees and attend most public events upon request. I vote to represent NK’s residents and I vote my convictions. This Council has made many new appropriations to public safety, roads, recreation and education. We set a new destiny into motion for 4 historic assets. We did this without raising your property taxes. I am grateful voters allowed me to serve them. I remain willing to serve and humbly await the results of 11/3.
Brimer is an incumbent on the North Kingstown Town Council seeking reelection.
JACK KLIEVER (D): Vote for me because of my qualifications and experience. I have a laundry list of degrees and certifications. I’ve been a hydrologist, a police officer, an EMT and a small business owner. I’ve served in leadership positions in government, nonprofits and private business.
Vote for me because I believe in data not propaganda, history not myth, science not superstition, education not ignorance.
Vote for me because I believe in diversity not uniformity, creativity not stagnation, love not hate, hope not fear.
Kliever is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown Town Council.
KEVIN MALONEY (I): My only interest in town government is standing up for NK citizens and taxpayers. My campaign is not funded by financial interests from outside of North Kingstown, PAC’s, or developers seeking to sidestep town ordinances and Comp Plan. My decisions are based on individual merits.
I have strongly supported the schools and an advocate of our youth, corrected the HS heating issue, re-established the school CIP fund, and sought less restrictive Covid funding for schools.
I believe in strict adherence of our Comprehensive Plan and ordinances; particularly focused on groundwater protection and redevelopment of existing areas.
I have implemented real action on Post Road, not just workshops. I removed major restrictive ordinances hindering development, initiated the façade improvement program, and proposed a Post Road tax incentive program.
I prevented the $1.2M lease and displacement of retail businesses in Wickford Junction for the temporary relocation of Town Hall.
Member of Solar Committee that will provide 100% of NK municipal electrical requirements in properly sited locations. Kept industrial solar farms out of residential areas and eliminating mass deforestation.
Maloney is an incumbent on the North Kingstown Town Council seeking reelection.
GREG MANCINI (D): I ask the residents to compare what was accomplished in the last two (2) years as opposed to years prior when the town let many of its assets whither without a purpose. Up and until the last meeting, civility and professionalism was restored to the council. In terms of accomplishments: this council passed a no tax increase budget, settled several outstanding lawsuits, we are moving forward with improvements to our town hall, made modest improvements to Post Road, and we are moving forward with the sale of the Wickford Elementary School.
If elected, I will work to see that these projects are completed; advocate for fully funding our schools; address what to do with the old town house; hold “public workshop” for improvements to Post Road as well as to address our town’s rapid growth. These workshops will be an open and transparent process that will assist the council in determining what else we can do to improve the Post Road corridor, as well as what we can do to maintain our town’s rural character.
Mancini is an incumbent on the North Kingstown Town Council seeking reelection.
KERRY MCKAY (R): I would like the North Kingstown voters to vote for me because I’m a hard worker. I read and research the material presented to me before a meeting. I understand the subject matter and if I don’t I quickly find answers.
After 8 years on the council I’ve come to realize there are not many easy answers. There is much debate on any given item. You need to listen carefully and sift through the information and make informed decisions.
If one thing I would ask of people who want to vote for me, I would ask them to look at my record. I don’t vote party line I vote what’s in the best interest of my town and will continue to do so.
Please vote for myself, Randy Wietman and Mary Brimer. We will be part of the solution not part of the problems we are experiencing in our world.
McKay is an incumbent on the North Kingstown Town Council seeking reelection.
KIMBERLY PAGE (D): I would request North Kingstown residents vote for me because I am dedicated. I served on the North Kingstown school committee for eight years and rarely missed a meeting. I worked with people in both parties to find solutions to problems. I pay attention and understand town issues; I am a current member of the Town Charter commission, and a licensed RI lawyer. My practice works with small businesses and I understand business issues. I work with people in all age groups and incomes as demonstrated by my eight years on the board of the NK Food Pantry, 12 years on PTO and PTA boards, and 10 years in volunteering as a girl scout and cub scout leader. I will be committed to the Town Council and I will be responsive to citizens by returning telephone calls and emails, listening to complaints, and being invested in working to make North Kingstown a better place to live.
Page is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown Town Council.
RANDY WIETMAN (R): It may be a bit cliché to say that “in this election cycle, more than any other, residents need to be engaged and vote.” The thing is, for many obvious reasons, I believe this is absolutely true. The election belongs to the people, but only to those who are civically engaged, and more specifically, to those who are informed. Know your candidates. It’s critical! Bad politicians are elected by citizens who don’t vote, but also by those who are uninformed. Half of the candidates for NK’s Town Council are not civically engaged. Would you utilize the services of a physician, contractor, airline pilot, caregiver, mechanic, etc based on merely promises? Of course not. Look closely into each candidate’s commitment and track record. Look for consistent engagement that shows the nature of one’s heart and mind. I’ve honorably served my country for 28 years, followed by extensive service to my community. Vote right, left or center but be informed before you perform one of your most important civic duties. It is not just your right; it’s your power.
Wietman is a challenger to the field, seeking first time election to the North Kingstown Town Council.
EXETER
MANNY ANDREWS (D): Exeter voters should be shocked and saddened by the destruction of hundreds of acres of trees at Routes 2 and 102. Do not be surprised to see the same type of destruction in Exeter if the former town council regains a majority. We already know they have a deal with a solar developer to strip away Exeter’s rural character. I ran for town council in 2018 promising to overturn the ordinance the prior council passed. Large-scale solar development and the clear cutting of hundreds of acres of trees is not what Exeter needs. We need smart economic development that is in line with Exeter’s rural character. This is an important election for Exeter. Make no mistake, if Patterson, Maher, Morrisey, or their two running mates are elected, you will see the same destruction in Exeter as you see at Routes 2 and 102. This is not about being a Democrat or Republican it’s about keeping Exeter beautiful and rural. Cal, Frank, Mike, Olivia and I are committed to that goal. We ask for your vote.
Andrews is an incumbent on the Exeter Town Council seeking reelection.
ROBERT “MIKE” CONN (D): People who have spoken with me know I am not the type of person to write some grand answer designed to sway someone’s decision. There are some people who have reached out during my time on the council and I have tried to help whenever possible. Others have formed opinions without ever speaking to me. In the end I would hope people are satisfied with the job I have done. If they aren’t, I’ll know come Election Day.
Conn is an incumbent on the Exeter Town Council seeking reelection.
OLIVIA DEFRANCESCO (D): Why should Exeter voters vote for me? Because I care about Exeter. I will bring a focused eye and an open mind to the council. I will listen to community input instead of pushing through my own self-serving agenda. Exeter deserves a council that works as a team for our community. It takes a village to safeguard our clean air, open spaces, and our quality of life. If I am elected I will help drive the conservation of our rural character along with our economic growth in a mindful way that makes sense for Exeter. Voting for me is a chance to stand up for the issues you care about. Exeter deserves a council that listens to what it wants and I am willing to put in the work and listen to make us better.
DeFrancesco is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the Exeter Town Council.
FRANK DIGREGORIO (I): I appreciate residents voting for me based on the issues on which I have campaigned. If elected, I can only be effective with the support of an informed electorate. As many of you are aware, I have articulated one of my goals of maintaining Exeter as an economically viable rural community. I have successfully pursued that goal, especially concerning the regulation of utility scale solar facilities in residential zoned areas. Additionally, I along with the other council members have created the Economic Development Task Force charged with pursuing the type and location of economic development that will complement Exeter as a rural town.
If I am re-elected I will continue to work to keep Exeter an economically viable rural community with the dedication and competence that I have shown during the last two years on the council. The challenge of Exeter surviving as a rural town will always be present and will continue to require vigilance. Public awareness and participation throughout the governing process is essential and I look forward to the voters support if re-elected.
DiGregorio is an incumbent on the Exeter Town Council seeking reelection.
CAL ELLIS (D): Just last week an Exeter resident offered the following observation in a letter to your editor: “Cal has provided consistent, conscientious, and caring service to our local community for many years.” My pledge to that constituent and to all of you is that I will continue to serve with integrity and dedication. Exeter is fortunate to have employees, boards and commissions providing service and guidance that benefits us all. I will support their work with thoughtful oversight. It has been my honor to serve as your current Council President, and my years of experience as a member of the Council and a life-long resident provide me with an appropriate perspective regarding Exeter’s future needs. I am involved with some very good people - Manny Andrews, Mike Conn, Olivia DeFrancesco, and Frank DeGregorio. I ask you to allow us to continue to provide the kind of governance that Exeter needs and deserves.
Ellis is an incumbent on the Exeter Town Council seeking reelection.
MICHAEL LEFEBVRE (R): Vote for me only if you believe in controlled spending without automatic budgetary increases, and protecting our beautiful town without ignoring the rights of property owners. My political ideology is “focused on freedom” and it’s the belief that government should “stay out of our wallets and stay out of our homes”. Only vote for me if you believe our views align, so you will be represented properly. I’m a regular guy willing to represent those in town currently without a voice. I don’t owe favors and will stay true to you in the way I vote and with the decisions I may be a part of.
Lefebvre is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the Exeter Town Council.
FRANK MAHER (R): I have been an Exeter resident since 1995. My family and I moved here because we wanted a place to live and raise a family that offered a rural landscape, along with a small town community. My belief is that certain opportunities and freedoms should continue to exist in Exeter, without the intrusion of town government into our lives. Personal property rights are very important to me. These reasons are why I continue to run for office and why I became elected to the Town Council, State Senate and Regional School Committee in the past. I am a fiscal conservative that believes in low taxes and fiscal accountability. I have an increasing concern of excessive over taxation. My emphasis will be to keep Exeter rural, support agriculture and the farmer and promote small business. If I earn your vote, you will be proud that you cast your vote for someone who will always respect your opinion.
Maher is a former member of the Exeter Town Council seeking election.
RAYMOND MORRISSEY (I): Exeter has a reputation of being anti-business and it reared it’s ugly head in 2018.
The 2018 solar ordinance that was changed was designed to bring in an annual income for the town of over $470G and a yearly scholarship for our high school seniors.
Solar arrays were to be on farmlands that were already clear cut and produce an annual income for the farmers and the town.
And now there is talk of starting a police department and spending money that we don’t have. Who is going to pay for that? Think of it.
My name is Ray Morrissey (USAF retired) and I am a fiscal conservative. I am not afraid to go against the status quo.
I am a supporter of individual property rights and the Second Amendment.
I was a town council member from 2010-2018. I will be for independent voice on the Exeter Town Council and will focus on putting the people of Exeter first, like I did in the past.
Morrissey is a former member of the Exeter Town Council seeking election.
DAN PATTERSON (R): Myself, like the majority of taxpayers in Exeter are finding it harder and harder to afford to live in this state with government’s overreach not only in our wallets, but also our daily lives. I’ve served on the zoning board,planning board, and town council for 20 years total now. My goal has always been to watch out for the people, not the government. If you’re looking for a candidate who believes in small government, respects a property owner’s rights, and watches out for the taxpayers of Exeter then I respectfully ask for your consideration when you vote.
Patterson is an incumbent on the Exeter Town council seeking reelection.
ANDREW PATTY (I): Exeter has been good to me and my family and my desire to see the town that I love thrive are the reason I ask for your vote. As the urban sprawl makes its way south Exeter must decide what we want our town to look like in the coming decade. We must encourage sensible economic growth in a way that fits our town’s character. Business will provide jobs and help to remove the tax burden from our residents. Citizens must make sure we are maintaining fiscal responsibility and not incurring any unnecessary debt that is not directly offset by new business tax revenue. Too many times Exeter passed on economic opportunities that have simply gone across the street, leaving us to deal with all the headaches and none of the revenue. Additionally, preservation of civil liberties and property rights must be respected, residents should be allowed to do what they like with their lives and property within reason, not be subject to unreasonable restrictions.
Patty is a newcomer to the field, seeking first time election to the Exeter Town Council.
