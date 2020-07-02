On Tuesday, residents voted overwhelmingly to reject the Exeter-West Greenwich school budget. The total budget for the school district, which covers both towns, was proposed to be roughly $34.2 million (including town appropriation, state aid and debt service), representing a roughly $500,000 increase compared to last year's budget.
However, when residents showed up to the polls to vote in the all-day referendum on Tuesday, 62 percent of registered voters rejected the budget.
While overall voters rejected the budget, the differences between how votes were cast in each town varied significantly.
Exeter residents approved the budget by a 57 percent to a 43 percent margin, while only 29 percent of West Greenwich residents voted to approve. The number of Exeter voters (290) also paled in comparison to West Greenwich voters (647). A total of 937 residents from both towns voted in the referendum, with 583 voting to reject the budget.
