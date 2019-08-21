EXETER – After a meeting earlier this year that resulted in the Rhode Island State Police being called for assistance, the Exeter Town Council is set to discuss a pair of recently introduced ordinances relating to decorum at meetings and the town sergeant and constable’s duties.
Both ordinances address the matter of appropriate behavior at town meetings, while also instructing the town sergeant as to what the proper procedure is in cases when an attendee is found to have “interrupted, impeded or disturbed” public meetings or assemblies.
Discussions around the ordinances arose from a particularly chaotic zoning board meeting in June, which resulted in a disruption of the meeting by an attendee and the state police being called.
For the full coverage, pick up this week's Standard Times.
