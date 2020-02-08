EXETER – After its formation last month, the Exeter Town Council discussed on Monday the status of the task force that was created to look into the feasibility of having a police department in town. The task force is comprised of town officials and taxpayers, as well as representatives from state police, who are all working together to prepare a report on the potential cost, location and attainability of establishing a police department in town.
Once the report is completed, a public forum will be held for council members and residents to discuss the prospect of an Exeter police department.
Exeter has not had its own police department for several years, and has instead relied on state police for coverage of the area. The town is the only one in Rhode Island to not have its own police department.
Councilor Manny Andrews, a retired police officer, proposed in January that the task force be created, stating that the goal would be to compile a “comprehensive report” on the feasibility of a police department, which would then be presented to the public and town council for review.
“What we’re going to do is prepare a report, we’re going to get together and look at a comprehensive plan and prepare a comprehensive report to present to the town council to maybe move forward,” Andrews said last month. “It’s only a feasibility study, it’s not going to cost us anything.”
After discussion at its meeting last month, the council then proceeded to vote unanimously to form the task force. The task force met for the first time on Jan. 13.
Along with Andrews, Exeter’s Director of Public Works Steve Mattscheck and emergency management director Stefan Coutoulakis also agreed to be on the task force, along with Ronald J. Longolucco, Hope Valley Barracks Acting Lieutenant, and David Lapatin, Chief of the Investigative Division of Providence Police.
This week, Andrews provided an update to the council on the status of the task force, which he said was focusing on appropriately splitting up the work among members, while also looking into the feasibility of establishing a part-time police department.
“The task force met once, we divvied up some tasks such as gathering information on other police departments similar in community size to Exeter, we’re going to look into a possibility for a part-time police department, which Richmond did a while back,” Andrews said. “It’s going to take a while to gather all of this data and get it into a report.”
The next task force meeting, he added, is set for Feb. 24.
“I’m not sure how much data we’re going to have compiled by then but we’ll at least let people come in and ask questions, if they have any,” he said. “Eventually we’ll have some sort of a meeting where we can get community input.”
While the prospect of creating a police department would be challenging and costly, Andrews said he discovered a set of guidelines on starting and operating a new department, which was researched and put together by the U.S. Department of Justice and Office (DOJ) of Community Oriented Police Services (COPS).
“I actually did find an article put out by the DOJ [about] how to start your own police department,” Andrews said. “The DOJ, in conjunction with an organization called COPS [...] put out a 50-page article about starting it. So we’re still following that and gathering data.”
According to the DOJ, the aforementioned guidelines are intended to “help public officials and citizens decide whether to start their own police departments and–if they decide to go forward–to offer guidance on how to do it efficiently and effectively.”
“The guide is relevant for rural, suburban and urban communities of all sizes. It is not meant to be a manual for managing and operating all aspects of a police agency because the decisions and issues discussed require a great deal of additional consideration and work,” the guidelines state. “But the guide can be a valuable tool to assist communities in thoughtfully considering the major issues involved in starting a police department.”
“Although starting a new police agency is a complex and expensive undertaking, very little is written about it,” the guidelines continue. “In creating this guide, the Office of Community Oriented Police Services, U.S. Department of Justice, wanted to help fill the void by providing practical advice from communities that have navigated the process successfully.”
Specifically, the guidelines recommend that communities first begin by examining the pros and cons of forming a department, followed by conducting a strategic assessment. For communities that have completed their assessments and have decided to move forward with starting a new department, the guidelines recommend that communities determine whether or not the town can afford full or part-time officers, how to handle complex investigations, and the readiness to hire a police chief, among several other issues.
During Monday’s meeting, two more taskforce members were also appointed–Lauretta Converse and Exeter-West Greenwich School Committee member Paul McFadden–to serve as representatives for the town’s residents.
“It would be my suggestion to add Paul McFadden and Lauretta Converse to the taskforce. Ms. Converse has a lot of fiscal experience, she was a former administration director, I think she’d be an asset,” Andrews said. “And if we’re going to consider a police department in Exeter, it’s a good idea to have a member of the school committee on [the taskforce], because sadly, in today’s day and age, schools are one of the main targets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.