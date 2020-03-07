EXETER – On Monday, the Exeter Town Council discussed possible updates to the policies and procedures regarding the position of the town sergeant. The discussion surrounded the implementation of clearer guidelines for the position, including the town sergeant’s authority and responsibilities.
The duties of the town sergeant or constables, at least at the local level, are lacking in concrete details or directives.
“There is a lack of policies and protocols on when things can be done in the office and I think it’s important that the council address them and the town sergeant address them,” said councilor Manny Andrews, kicking off the discussion.
Being the only town in the state without its own police department, Exeter relies on coverage from Rhode Island State Police for law enforcement matters.
However, without a local police department, Andrews pointed to several areas and circumstances typically handled by a town police department, that could be aided by the town sergeant or constables, such as the authority to request criminal background checks, the use of emergency lights and the ability to pull motor vehicles over.
“I think it’s imperative that this council direct the town sergeant to develop protocols and policies for the town that really set forth what duties that not only the town sergeant has, but the constable and the special constables as well,” Andrew said.
Adding another complication to the situation, Andrews also said that, because the town sergeant is elected to office, anyone could potentially serve in the position. And while Bill Donovan, the current Exeter Town Sergeant, is a retired police officer, Andrews said that the position could one day be filled by someone with no law enforcement experience whatsoever–another reason to have more concrete policies and procedures regarding the town sergeant’s duties.
“Understand that the town sergeant’s position is an elected position in this town,” Andrews said. “We’re fortunate to have a gentleman as town sergeant now who spent many, many years as a trained law enforcement officer.”
“But as an elected position, we could have anybody,” he added.
Donovan said that, when he was elected to town sergeant, he was surprised to see the lack of definitive policies surrounding the position.
“What I found when I took over is exactly what councilman Andrews said,” Donovan said. “There are no policies written for people to follow.”
“There are other practices that have been going on within the office for decades, that don’t need to be changed for anything, but they’ve never been committed to paper either,” he added. “It’s not there, it doesn’t exist. I agree that it needs doing.”
The duties of the town sergeant as described by Rhode Island State Law are also vague, providing little direction as to the specific nature of the position and its policies and procedures.
“We need to put these things in writing, in place, not only to protect the residents of Exeter but to protect the town from liability down the road,” Andrews said.
The town council voted unanimously to direct Donovan to compile an appropriate list of policies and procedures that would provide specific direction for the position of the town sergeant. After the updated policies and procedures are completed by Donovan, he will bring the list to the town solicitor, who will review the document from a legal standpoint. The town council will then discuss and consider the updated policies and procedures, as prepared by Donovan and reviewed by town solicitor James Marusack.
“At least we’ll have policies and procedures so that everyone who’s in that office knows what they can and can’t do,” Andrews said. “It’s a matter of commonsense on what can and can’t be done, especially when someone’s been there a long time.”
The town council also separately discussed the procedures for requesting and obtaining criminal background checks–or Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) checks–and how Donovan or the town clerk should go about making the request.
BCI checks are traditionally handled by local police departments and the attorney general’s office. However, because Exeter does not have its own department, members of the council discussed what the procedure should be for the town, if a background check is required.
Marusack said that the town would have to discuss the matter with the attorney general’s office, who could provide assistance and guidance on the procedure going forward. The attorney general’s office regularly completes BCI checks for several matters.
“What I plan to do is to get a list of particular instances in which the attorney general agrees that BCI checks can be requested by certain town officials [such as the town sergeant and clerk],” Marusack said. “What I’d like to do is hammer that down with the attorney general’s office and come back to the council with a protocol that reflects the agreement with the attorney general and functionaries in town.”
“What is immediately needed is to have an understanding with the attorney general’s office as to what types of inquiries they will assist us with upon request of the town sergeant or the town clerk,” he added.
Marusack said that he hoped the attorney general’s office could help the town complete BCI checks when necessary and requested by the town sergeant or clerk.
“[The town sergeant] can’t just dial it up and check somebody. The town clerk can’t just dial it up and check somebody. The attorney general generally can,” Marusack said. “The attorney general makes a determination of whether or not it’s appropriate and in the public good or if there’s some statutory requirement that this be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.