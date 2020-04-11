EXETER – During Monday’s remote Exeter Town Council meeting, the emergency management agency (EMA) director, Stefan Coutoulakis, provided an update of how the town was handling the COVID-19 pandemic at the local level. Coutoulakis went over the town’s emergency medical services preparedness, the status of the management areas, and how many residents have tested positive for COVID-19, among other points.
According to the town’s recently declared state of emergency, the EMA director is responsible for activating Exeter’s emergency operations center and all necessary town emergency response plans, establishing mobile support units, and deploying response teams and workers to perform disaster response.
Coutoulakis said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency notified him that Exeter was “still ahead of the curve,” compared to how surrounding communities were handling the pandemic.
As of Monday, Exeter had less than five cases, Coutoulakis went on to say, adding that they were quarantining on their own.
“Right now, there are less than five cases in Exeter, which means these are presumptive positives, these are people that have been screened and quarantined on their own,” he said. “They have not been transported by rescue.”
He also highlighted the work of the town’s emergency responders.
“Especially [the work of] Exeter Emergency Medical Services and Exeter Communications,” he continued. “As of this day, we have not transported any patients yet, but they are geared up and preparing accordingly, and they’ve got some fantastic policies in place that we’re watching out for.”
He also said that the town sergeant and constables have been working in the community to ensure the safety of all residents.
Another subject that Coutoulakis touched on was the Big River Reservoir and Arcadia Management Area, which are still open and weren’t affected by Gov. Gina Raimondo’s recent executive order regarding the closure of state beaches and parks.
Raimondo and Department of Environment Management (DEM) Director Janet Coit announced last week that the public would be restricted from driving to state parks and beaches, and that entrances would be blocked, with no public parking allowed.
“DEM is not prohibiting Rhode Islanders from walking or riding bikes at parks and beaches if they are not congregated in groups of five or more and are adhering to social/physical distancing rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the department announced in a press release. “DEM will be patrolling these sites and dispersing groups of people.”
However, Coutoulakis said that the executive order did not apply to Exeter’s management areas.
“We thought we were going to have a big issue with the governor’s recent executive order regarding state parks and beaches,” he said. “That did not affect Exeter, in that Big River Reservoir and Arcadia Management Area are management areas, and did not come under the executive order.”
He also said that the town was working with DEM to provide an updated map of paths and new trails in the management areas.
The Exeter Golf Course is also still operating, while they maintain social distancing directives.
Coutoulakis said that the town was “well into the reimbursement process” with FEMA, with monthly reports to be sent to the agency, including a list of activities and expenses from Jan. 20 until now.
“We’re well on our way to staying on track and moving toward reimbursement policies,” he said.
And Coutoulakis also said that he received “spectacular news” from superintendent James Erinakes about distance learning and the grab-and-go lunch program.
“I’ve been in constant contact with the school superintendent, they have better than 75 percent approval rating [among residents] with the distance learning and the grab-and-go lunch program,” he said. “They have experienced very little issues and it seems to be going pretty seamlessly.”
The most important message Coutoulakis wanted to send to the public was to maintain personal protective and preventive measures, such as consistently washing their hands and practicing social distancing.
Coutoulakis also thanked the town council and staff, all of whom have had a direct hand in the town’s handling of the pandemic.
Council president Cal Ellis said that, without Coutoulakis’ guidance, the town would be much further behind in handling the pandemic.
“We may all be working to help you do what you need to do, but without you we’d be far behind the eight ball, there’s no question about that,” Ellis said.
