EXETER – Joining a growing list of Rhode Island cities and town, the Town of Exeter on Monday became the latest to sign on to a resolution in support of legislation that would help communities adapt to the threats of climate change. The town council approved support of the resolution by a 4 to 1 vote.
The legislation–called the Ocean State Climate Adaptation and Resilience (OSCAR) Fund–will eventually head to the Rhode Island General Assembly for possible consideration.
“There’s a legislative initiative to establish the OSCAR Fund,” Exeter Town Council President Cal Ellis said during Monday’s meeting. “This is interesting because it has to do with how cities and towns might deal with [the effects of climate change].”
The OSCAR Fund, if approved by the general assembly, would provide direct grants to cities and towns to adapt infrastructure on public lands and enhance natural systems and habitats to improve resilience. It would also be funded through a new five-cents-per-barrel fee on petroleum imported into the state by ship, and would not require a financial match from participating cities and towns.
Other communities who have shown support for the legislation include Cranston, East Providence, Barrington, South Kingstown, Westerly, Charlestown and Portsmouth.
If the legislation is approved, funds could be used to reduce the vulnerability of low-lying infrastructure through such actions as removing, relocating and redesigning roads or utilities; re-grading and re-vegetating eroding banks and buffers; and acquiring land necessary to maintain public access.
Legislation for the OSCAR Fund was originally introduced last year to the general assembly, with support from Save the Bay, a nonprofit organization focused on protecting and improving the Narragansett Bay. The legislation was sponsored by Rep. Shelby Maldonado (D-Central Falls) and Sen. Erin Lynch Prata (D-Warwick/Cranston.
However, the general assembly did not pass the legislation, nor did it pass any of Save the Bay’s other legislative priorities, which the group called a missed opportunity.
“Save The Bay pushed tirelessly for legislation to reduce plastics pollution, protect the watershed from irresponsible large-scale solar development, and help fund climate adaptation and resilience projects,” Save the Bay said in a statement last year. “In the end, the General Assembly did not pass any of our legislative priorities, making the 2019 session one of missed opportunities for the Ocean State.”
In fact, Save the Bay said that passage of the OSCAR Fund was it’s highest priority, as it would help cities and towns adapt to the threats of climate change.
“Save The Bay’s top legislative priority [...] was the creation of the Ocean State Climate Adaptation and Resilience Fund (OSCAR),” the organization said. “Rhode Island is increasingly seeing the impacts of climate change. These impacts will pose more and more significant risks for state and municipal infrastructure, such as roadways and public utilities.”
“Cities and towns, along with the state, must start making important changes to these infrastructure to adapt to climate change threats,” Save the Bay continued. “But that takes funding.”
Now, Save the Bay and sponsoring representatives and senators are once again urging the general assembly to pass the OSCAR Fund legislation. And in doing so, they are asking Rhode Island cities and town to sign on to a resolution supporting the passage of the legislation.
Exeter town councilor Frank DiGregorio said that, while Exeter wasn’t a coastal community, the town should still be prepared for the effects of climate change, such as flooding.
“It will create a fund to help cities and towns deal with the effects of climate change,” DiGregorio said. “It’s primarily targeted for coastal communities, but it will affect inland communities in terms of floodplain issues and that sort of thing. And we do have some floodplains in Exeter.”
“This would create a fund that could be tapped by any city or town to deal with those issues,” he added.
DiGregorio also pointed out that use of the OSCAR Fund would not require a financial match from cities and towns.
“It sounds like a good deal,” he said.
While the majority of the council supported the resolution, councilor Dan Patterson, who voted against the resolution, raised concerns about the five-cents-per-barrel fee on petroleum imported by ship.
“One of the things they’re doing is a 5 cent per gallon tax on every gallon of fossil fuels coming into the state of Rhode Island,” Patterson said. “Even though we won’t benefit from it, we’ll get to pay the extra tax.”
The council proceeded to vote 4 to 1 in support of the resolution to pass the OSCAR Fund.
