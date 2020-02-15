EXETER – Following a notice of environmental violations on town-owned property that includes the department of public works (DPW) facility, the Exeter Town Council is seeking the advice of a consultant to help prepare a full restoration proposal.
Last September, the Department of Environmental Management notified the town that it had violated the Freshwater Wetlands Act on town-owned property located in the area of South County Trail. DEM also found that Exeter had violated the rules and regulations of governing the enforcement of the Freshwater Wetlands Act.
These violations include the creation of an access road that resulted in the disturbance of a nearby riverbed, as well as several unauthorized alterations of surrounding freshwater wetland. DEM said the unauthorized alterations caused a disturbance to the freshwater wetland, which resulted from the construction of a garage and other structures, storage of vehicles and paving in the area, among various other alterations.
In its original notice of the violations, DEM said that the town would have to immediately cease from further alterations of any and all freshwater wetlands on the property, including the vehicular crossing of the river. The agency also stipulated that, following the removal of unauthorized improvements and fill materials from the freshwater wetlands, the area should be re-seeded.
“All disturbed surfaces [...] must be seeded with an appropriate wildlife conservation seed mixture,” DEM wrote to the town. “All disturbed surface areas must also be stabilized with a mat of loose straw mulch, which is free of any contaminants that could promote the spread of invasive plant species.”
“All restored freshwater wetland areas must be allowed to revert to a natural wild condition,” DEM added.
After the town was made aware of these violations, an informal meeting related to the case was held in October, with representatives of the DEM and Office of Compliance and Inspection (OC&I) in attendance, as well as director of public works Stephen Mattscheck and town council member Manual Andrews.
During the meeting, Mattscheck stated that the use of certain portions of the town-owned property in question was governed and restricted by the terms of a trust, which he identified as the “Reynolds Trust,” as well as a court decision.
“He explained that this was one reason that the improvements associated with the town DPW facility had been located within the current areas of concern,” DEM stated in a followup letter to the town, sent in January of this year.
However, after DEM received a copy of the Reynolds Trust, no portions of the deed contained “any restrictions placed upon the town governing the future use of the property.” In a subsequent email sent in December, Exeter Town Clerk Lynn Hawkins confirmed that, following a review of the town records, she also found “no reference to a trust or any court documents related to the governance of, or restrictions upon, the use of the subject property by the town,” DEM said.
In its January letter to the town, DEM also said that it appeared that non-wetland alternatives were available to Exeter when undertaking the improvements to the DPW facility on the subject property.
The agency also informed the town that it had received a new anonymous complaint last November regarding further alleged violations, including more unauthorized wetland alterations to the property, such as construction of a new basketball court and the completion of other site work in areas situated to the west and the northwest of the river.
“If confirmed by the OC&I, these issues must also be appropriately addressed by the town,” DEM said.
DEM also said that restoration would have to be made to many of the areas of concern, “as it appears there are viable non-wetland alternatives.”
Finally, the agency recommended that the town retain a qualified environmental consultant to “prepare a proper restoration proposal that will address the requirements” as stipulated by DEM in the original notice of intent to enforce, as well as any other onsite wetland violations not yet identified by OC&I.
And last week, the town council discussed the possibility of creating a request for proposals (RFP) for an environmental consultant to help the town prepare the restoration proposal.
Council president Cal Ellis said that, in discussion with Mattscheck, he was informed that it would be appropriate to retain the consultant.
“[Mattscheck] thinks that it’s appropriate for a qualified environmental consultant to be engaged by the town,” Ellis said.
Ellis added that, based on the letter received from DEM and the issue around the violations that’s been lingering since last year, an RFP should be prepared, seeking an environmental consultant.
“Based on that communication and the issue that’s remained out there for months, that we move forward with this suggestion to develop and prepare an RFP for a proper restoration proposal that will address the requirements stipulated by this notice of intent to enforce, as well as any other violations that might be identified in the process,” Ellis said.
Mattscheck also said that he was always under the assumption that there were restrictions on the town-owned property that stemmed from the Reynolds Trust, and was only made aware that this was not the case when DEM informed him so.
The town council proceeded to vote unanimously in favor of developing an RFP seeking a consultant to develop a restoration proposal.
