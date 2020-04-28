EXETER – After being notified of pre-packaged meals being delivered to the entire state from the University of Rhode Island (URI), two Exeter officials immediately coordinated the distribution of the food to residents throughout the town. The meals were distributed to residents in need, and those hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, 300 pre-packaged meals were delivered from URI to the Westerly Senior Center, where the meals were then distributed to surrounding towns. The prepackaged meals were made available last Friday to towns such as Exeter, Westerly, Richmond, Charlestown and Hopkinton, and will continue to be distributed for the next several weeks at the same location.
Meals were prepared by URI’s Dining Services workers as a way to help older Rhode Islanders who are staying at home and in need of help. According to URI, the dining services had “plenty of food to prepare the meals,” with most of the university’s nearly 6,000 resident students not returning to campus after spring break.
Of the 300 meals delivered to the Westerly Senior Center last Friday, 30 were made available to Exeter, based on the town’s current requirements.
Exeter Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Stefan Coutoulakis was notified of the meal distribution by his Westerly counterpart, Amy Grzybowski. After learning of the meal distribution, Coutoulakis picked up the 30 meals and met up with Christine Heart-Skaggs, the Exeter Social Services Director, who then personally delivered the meals to residents.
Heart-Skaggs coordinated a list of residents who were most in need—through the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry (RISNER), the department of healthy aging and her own dealings with clients in town—and distributed the meals accordingly.
Heart-Skaggs said she first identified which seniors and immuno-compromised residents would need meals.
“First and foremost it would be seniors, homebound seniors and immuno-compromised folks,” she said. “Then, from there, it would trickle down to families or individuals.”
She also said that the meal distribution program was an important one for residents who have limited transportation, as well as those who are feeling a general sense of fear and uncertainty.
“We have a lot of Exeter residents who don’t go past that Rhode Island imaginary line,” she said. “We have a lot that don’t have transportation or, for some of the elderly, they no longer drive.”
“There’s a lot of fear, they don’t want to go out of their homes,” she continued. “And that’s not just the elderly, but families and individuals, they just have a fear right now of going out because of the unknown, of contracting the disease. So we bring the meals to them because it’s better to get them the food than not having meals at all.”
Coutoulakis and Heart-Skaggs determined which residents would most need meals distributed to them, coming up with a list of 30. Coutoulakis then picked up the meals from Westerly and handed them off to Heart-Skaggs to be distributed.
“It worked out pretty well,” Coutoulakis said. “I met [Heart-Skaggs] down at Oak Harbor [Village] as soon as I picked it up, dropped those off and she delivered them. We’re going to be doing that every Friday as long as they provide the meals.”
Town council president Cal Ellis thanked both Coutoulakis and Heart-Skaggs for their work to help Exeter residents.
“On behalf of the entire town council, I appreciate—and I know others in Exeter do appreciate—the work that [Coutoulakis] is doing on behalf of all the Exeter residents,” Ellis said.
He added that Heart-Skaggs had “become an unsung hero.”
“Christine Hart-Skaggs has most certainly stepped up to the plate to go above and beyond what anyone would expect of our director of social services,” he continued. “She’s a fine example of a public servant, and Exeter is fortunate to have her services.”
Heart-Skaggs also said that anyone requiring the help of the social services department should call directly at 401-294-3176.
