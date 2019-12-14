Last week, an Exeter resident and former volunteer chaplain for the Boy Scouts of America was indicted on 16 counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of child pornography.
Several of the charges allege that the defendant, James Glawson, sexually assaulted members of the Boy Scouts during the 1980s. Other charges allege that Glawson assaulted a person he knew to be mentally disabled on various dates between 2018 and 2019.
Glawson, 75, of 101 Widow Sweets Rd, Exeter, was originally arrested in February following an investigation by members of the Rhode Island State Police Detective Division into allegations that Glawson had sexually abused an 18-year-old disabled male on numerous occasions over a period of more than a year.
After the first allegations, Glawson was charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree sexual assault, and he was ordered held without bail. At the time of Glawson’s initial arrest, detectives sought additional information and complaints in connection with their investigation.
Soon after, in March, additional alleged victims came forward, resulting in several more charges being brought against Glawson, for which he was ordered to be held without bail as well.
“During the course of the ongoing criminal investigation, more victims have come forward, resulting in the additional charges that were filed [last Wednesday],” Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, said in March.
Manni went on to say that the criminal investigation was ongoing, with the assistance of the Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General, and once again requested that anyone with information or additional complaints contact the State Police Detective Division.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives also learned that Glawson had been affiliated with the Boy Scouts since 1980, volunteering as an assistant Catholic chaplain and Eucharistic minister at the St. John Bosco Chapel located on the Yawgoog Scout Reservation. He was also involved with St. Bernard Church in North Kingstown and the Immaculate Conception Church in Westerly.
Manni said that the Diocese of Providence and the Boy Scouts of America were also cooperating with the investigation.
And last Friday, Dec. 6, the Washington County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Glawson with a total of 16 counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of possession of child pornography.
According to a press release, the alleged acts occurred in the towns of Exeter, Richmond and South Kingstown on various dates.
Twelve of the 16 counts of first-degree sexual assault allege that Glawson sexually assaulted, by force or coercion, five former members of the Boy Scouts on several different dates between 1981 and 1987. Four of the 16 counts of first-degree sexual assault allege that the defendant sexually assaulted a person he knew to be mentally disabled on diverse dates between 2018 and 2019.
Glawson was held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI).
