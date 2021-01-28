PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that an Exeter man was sentenced in Washington County Superior Court to serve 40 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to sexually assaulting six young men; five in the 1980’s during his time as a scout leader and the most recent victim in 2019.
James Glawson (age 76) pleaded nolo contendere to 11 counts of first-degree sexual assault.
At today’s hearing before Superior Court Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg, the court sentenced Glawson to 60 years at the ACI, with 40 years to serve and the balance suspended with probation. Glawson was ordered by the court to register as a sex offender, complete sex offender counseling, and is subject to community supervision. The court also issued a no contact order between Glawson and his victim.
“Every day, parents and guardians entrust the well-being of their children to others, to provide care and/or recreational opportunities. When a person abuses that trust, and sexually assaults a child whose safety has been entrusted to them, we know the consequences – they are severe and long-lasting” said Attorney General Neronha. “The defendant’s criminal conduct here, over a long period of time and involving multiple sexual assaults against multiple victims, warrants the long sentence imposed by the court. I am thankful for the courage of the victims in coming forward and commend the outstanding work of the Rhode Island State Police in this case.”
