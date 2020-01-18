EXETER – Last week, the town council unanimously approved the formation of a task force to determine the feasibility of an Exeter Police Department. The task force will be comprised of town officials and taxpayers, as well as representatives from state police, who will work together to prepare a report on the potential cost, location and attainability of establishing a police department in town.
After the report is completed, a public forum will be held for council members and residents to discuss the prospect of a police department in town.
For years, Exeter has not had its own police department and has relied on state police to cover the area. Exeter is also the only town in Rhode Island to not have its own police department.
Councilor Manny Andrews, who proposed the formation of the task force, said that the goal would be to prepare a “comprehensive report” on the feasibility of a police department, which would then be presented to the public and town council for review.
“What we’re going to do is prepare a report, we’re going to get together and look at a comprehensive plan and prepare a comprehensive report to present to the town council to maybe move forward,” Andrews said. “It’s only a feasibility study, it’s not going to cost us anything.”
“We’re going to look at everything, from where it’s going to go, how much it’s going to cost, how it’s going to get done,” he continued.
Andrews, a retired police officer, said that he was “astonished” when he moved to Exeter five years ago and found the town didn’t have a police department.
“We’re the only community in Rhode Island who doesn’t have a police department. The legislation was passed some time ago requiring the state police to patrol Exeter,” Andrews said. “That’s not an ideal situation in an emergency, and there’s been plenty of emergencies in Exeter.”
“I want this council to approve the formation of a task force in order to look into the feasibility of a police department in Exeter,” he added.
Andrews said that he had received commitments from several people to serve on the task force.
Along with Andrews, Exeter’s Director of Public Works Steve Mattscheck and emergency management director Stefan Coutoulakis also agreed to be on the taskforce, along with Ronald J. Longolucco, Hope Valley Barracks Acting Lieutenant, and David Lapatin, Chief of the Investigative Division of Providence Police.
“We need the director of public works because we need to talk about construction, we need two law enforcement officers to reach out and tell us how things run, and I’m hoping to handle the legal stuff,” said Andrews, who currently works as a lawyer.
Andrews also said that he aimed for the report to be completed within four months, though he added that it could potentially take longer.
“It’s going to be a task force that’s going to move as quickly as we can, I don’t anticipate it’s going to be going a year, unless need be,” he said. “I’ve never built a police department, I’ve never formed a police department.”
He added that the task force wouldn’t be “reinventing the wheel,” but would instead look to similar-sized communities, such as Richmond, as an example.
“We’re hoping to come down to an accurate figure, as close as we can, of what it would cost taxpayers,” he said.
And while the prospect of establishing a police department would be costly, Andrews proposed that the town try to get partial funding from Homeland Security, if the public and the town council decided to move forward.
“Obviously we need to finance it and there are only a couple ways you can do it,” he said. “One thought I had, and I’m going to bring it up to the task force, is to try to get some money from Homeland Security.”
“People are going to say, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ and ‘I don’t want to pay for it,’” he went on to say. “I understand that. But in day to day life, it’s everyday activities where you need a police department.
Though state police are one of the ‘finest law enforcement agencies in Rhode Island,” Andrews said, “their job isn’t to protect the Town of Exeter.”
“I’m not going to talk for them, but I can tell you as a police officer, if I were a state trooper, I would not want to patrol Exeter because that’s not what I signed up for,” he said.
He added that the town shouldn’t “wait for a tragedy” before investing in a police department of their own, which would allow officers to be stationed directly in Exeter.
“There’s been a police department in Exeter before and the report that we prepare will talk about the history a little bit, just so people understand where we’re trying to go,” he said. “We shouldn’t wait for a tragedy before we have a police department. You hear about tragedies every single day.”
“Because of the way things are set up, and how the state police respond to calls in Exeter, if they’re tied up on a fatal accident on the highway, it’s going to be a long time before you get somebody to respond,” he continued.
Andrews concluded by stating that he believed Exeter residents deserved a police department in their town, adding that it could also help attract businesses.
“I personally think we owe it to the residents of Exeter, I think we owe it to the future. There’s an economic development task force that is trying to bring more business into Exeter in order to increase our tax base,” he said. “A lot of businesses don’t want to come to Exeter because they don’t want a police department.”
“It’s an investment in Exeter’s future that is needed, warranted and long overdue,” he added.
Council president Cal Ellis said that, while the lack of a police department in Exeter has been a longstanding concern of his, a public forum would be necessary to allow residents a chance to provide input on the town’s path going forward.
“I think a public forum on public safety will be in order for you to present to people what your task force has found, and what are our other options,” Ellis said to Andrews. “I’ve been in situations where one person says, ‘I can’t believe we don’t have a police force, we need one,’ and the person next to them says, ‘no we don’t.’ And so we have to have a discussion about that.”
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with investigating it,” Ellis continued, adding that the prospect of a police department would be “pricey.”
While councilor Dan Patterson eventually voted in favor of creating the task force, he pushed back on some of Andrews’ reasoning for the importance of a police department in town, such as comments surrounding state troopers’ lack of interest in patroling Exeter and their response time.
“We had resident troopers in the past and those guys loved [patrolling Exeter] because they were doing something other than driving up and down I-95,” Patterson said. “If you call Rhode Island State Police, they show up quickly in Exeter.”
And councilor Mike Conn suggested that general taxpayers be added to the task force, along with the five members Andrews already suggested.
Patterson agreed.
“In all fairness to the taxpayers in this town, I think you should add two citizens to it to make it a seven-member group,” Patterson said.
But councilor Frank DiGregorio and Andrews argued that the task force should be limited to members with expertise regarding the feasibility of a police department, allowing general taxpayers to weigh in after the report was completed.
“I think Manny has selected people who he feels have significant input towards the goal they’re trying to achieve with the report,” DiGregorio said. “I would suggest that we probably stick with what Manny has recommended.”
Andrews said that his intention wasn’t to exclude anyone from the conversation, but rather to focus on bringing in people who provide “a particular function” to the task force.
“The reason I chose these people is because they bring a specific skill set,” he said. “The taxpayers come in and, unless they have a specific skill set towards law enforcement, their function is going to be to say yes we do need it or no we don’t need it. I’m trying to keep that debate for the proper forum.”
The council proceeded to vote 4 to 1 in favor of adding two residents to the task force, with DiGregorio voting against the amended motion. However, all five councilors then voted unanimously in favor of creating the task force.
Following the meeting, Andrews confirmed that pending approval by the rest of the members, Exeter-West Greenwich School Committee member Paul McFadden had been chosen as one of the taxpayers to be added to the task force. The second member, Andrews added, would be chosen next week.
The first meeting of the task force took place this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.