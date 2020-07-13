EXETER – Due to COVID-19-related complications and restrictions, the Exeter Town Council voted on Monday to cancel the town’s annual financial town meeting (FTM). Instead of the financial town meeting, a public hearing will be held at the end of the month, after which a permanent budget is expected to be voted on by the council.
The move to cancel the financial town meeting–a budget approval process that requires in-person voting by residents–comes after legislation was approved by the Rhode Island General Assembly last week, giving towns more flexibility with the process.
While 17 Rhode Island towns approve their annual budgets through a FTM or a financial referendum, most have been unable to meet in a traditional manner because of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. Because of the difficulty surrounding large gatherings, the General Assembly passed legislation allowing town councils to pass a permanent budget without a FTM or referendum, if logistical or technological barriers would make it inadvisable.
Last month, the Exeter Town Council voted to postpone the FTM until September, and operate under a temporary budget until then. However, on Monday the council voted to instead cancel its FTM this year, and approved a resolution that stated it would be “in the best interest of the general health, safety and welfare of the community to invoke emergency measures.” The resolution goes on to say that the ability to cancel its FTM was “provided by recently enacted statutory authority to enable the town to carry on and fulfill its fiscal functions and obligations in a safe, statutorily approved and permanent manner.”
The FTM was canceled for this year only.
Council president Cal Ellis explained that the legislation passed by the General Assembly allowed the town to bypass a FTM and instead hold a public hearing on the FY2021 budget.
“I had hoped that we could conduct a financial town meeting in September, but [...] the legislature has given us the option to bypass the financial town meeting,” Ellis said. “We have the option of meeting and adopting a permanent budget at the end of July.”
“We have an extraordinary situation, we are trying to minimize public contact, we have efforts being made to keep the public at distance, and this can avoid a meeting where we have to try to come up with a way to keep people distanced to allow voters to attend,” he continued.
As it currently stands, the proposed budget is $16.4 million, but the upcoming public hearing will allow residents and council members to suggest alterations before a final budget is approved. The proposed FY2021 budget would represent a 1.2 percent increase compared to last year’s budget.
The only difference between the current proposed budget and the temporary budget that went into effect last month is a reduction in the contribution to the Exeter-West Greenwich (EWG) school district. Last week, the EWG school budget was rejected by voters in an all-day referendum, reducing Exeter’s contribution to the district by roughly $223,000. The total contribution to the district, including the reduction, is $12.6 million.
Councilor Dan Patterson, who eventually voted against canceling the FTM, suggested that Exeter look into an alternative means of holding the meeting.
“In regards to not having a financial town meeting, I think it’s wrong, because it’s the citizens of the town, it’s their money,” he said. “Jamestown was able to do a FTM through a drive-in, with people staying in their cars.”
Ellis said that there were more than 5,000 Exeter residents who would be eligible to participate in an FTM, making an alternative process especially difficult.
“For the 5,000-plus people that ought to participate, I’m wondering which ones of those taxpayers you want to encourage to attend,” he said. “Where would you like to hold this? Where, when and who is going to orchestrate it?”
Ellis also said that the council had done its due diligence with the budget, and that Exeter residents had elected the members to represent their interests.
“People elected us to represent them,” Ellis said. “Folks in town know and understand that there has to be a financial obligation to managing a town.”
The council president also said that residents would still have the opportunity to provide input and suggest modifications to the budget at the public hearing, before a permanent budget is adopted.
Councilors Frank DiGregorio and Mike Conn also said that canceling this year’s FTM was the safest path forward.
“In my opinion, this is the only reasonable and rational solution to the dilemma that COVID-19 has presented to us,” DiGregorio said. “The logistics of pulling off a fair and efficient and equitable financial town meeting, in my opinion, is not logistically possible. I think this is the only reasonable solution to the problem and I am fully in support of it.”
Conn said that canceling the FTM and holding a public hearing instead would put the “fewest amount of people at potential risk.”
“Given the current set of circumstances that everyone is looking at, this solution puts the fewest amount of people at potential risk to be exposed to COVID,” he said. “I think that’s the point, to try to avoid the spread as much as you can and get the town to move forward through the next year.”
The council voted 4 to 1 to cancel the FTM and, instead, hold a public hearing at the end of the month. The public hearing, which will take place virtually over Zoom, is set for Tuesday, July 28 at 7 p.m., after which a permanent FY2021 budget and tax levy is expected to be voted on.
