EXETER – The town council unanimously approved a proclamation declaring Exeter a Purple Heart Town, a designation declaring the support of veterans and related legislation and, most importantly, to “never forget” those that have served in the armed forces.
Council president Cal Ellis explained that a resident, who is a veteran, emailed members of the council and brought to their attention the proclamation.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.