EXETER – Following a discussion of privacy-versus-enforcement, the Exeter Town Council voted to advertise a request for proposals (RFP) for a security system in the town hall.
The discussion kicked off with town solicitor James Marusack explaining that there needed to be a balance between the security of the town building and privacy of employees and residents.
Sealed bid proposals for the security camera system will be accepted in the Town Clerk’s Office until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
