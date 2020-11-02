EXETER – After Ashley Hahn-Sweet announced her resignation from the position of Exeter Town Planner, the town set up an interview committee made up of various officials to find a suitable replacement. And at its meeting earlier this month, the town council approved the appointment of Mark Carruolo, a former planner for Warwick, to fill the position.
The interview committee was established, and Councilor Frank DiGregorio, the liaison to the planning board, sat on the committee, as did town clerk Lynn Hawkins, director of public works Steve Mattscheck, town assistant Ken Findlay and planning board chair Christopher Palmer.
After interviewing the three applicants on Oct. 3, DiGregorio said that the committee chose Carruolo, who has previously worked as a planner and assistant planner for West Warwick and Warwick, respectively, for decades.
He also said that, along with Hahn-Sweet, the planning board clerk also recently resigned. And with the two resignations, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, “the ability of the planning board to address the impending issues before them have become daunting.”
“Although a new planning board clerk has been hired, she is seriously overwhelmed and unprepared to fulfill her duties fully, not just as a planning board clerk but also as a clerk for the zoning inspector and building inspector,” DiGregorio said.
“The new clerk had relied on [Hahn-Sweet] to assist her with becoming as efficient as the previous clerk,” he continued. “And while that was already a daunting task that was made all the more difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic, [Hahn-Sweet’s] resignation has left the planning department and planning board seriously understaffed to the detriment of the town.”
The situation required the appointment of a new, experienced town planner as quickly as possible, DiGregorio said. Thankfully, he added, “the response to the posting for the planner position has been positive,” with the town receiving several applications.
While three candidates were interviewed, the consensus among the interview committee was to appoint Carruolo, who has had nearly 40 years experience in the field.
Though Carruolo had the necessary experience and expertise, he proposed working irregular hours, at least compared to the previous planner, which DiGregorio said initially caught the interview committee off guard.
“He had a proposal as to how to split that time up,” DiGregorio said. “He had suggested some ways of splitting up the time, which at first caught me a little off guard, but after thinking about it it could be a positive.”
For the part-time position, Carruolo suggested working one full day in the town hall, as well as a second day that would be split between working in the town hall during the day and joining the zoning and building inspectors in the evening. Previously, the town planner worked two full days in the town hall.
“What he suggested, rather than two full days, is that he would split up at least one of those days into a half day,” DiGregorio said. “He would spend the other time in the evening with the building inspectors and zoning inspectors.”
DiGregorio said that the set up could be positive, as it would provide a different viewpoint and interpretation when it came to planning and zoning inspections. He also said that Carruolo would be present at all town meetings.
“He’s very experienced and I think he could be a good fit, in light of not having anybody else,” DiGregorio said.
Ellis said that, while it was a “different approach,” it was still worth a try, given that the town could not go any longer without somebody serving as town planner. Ellis and DiGregorio also both said that there could be alterations made to the schedule in the future, if they were needed.
“I know the position can be addressed going forward if there appears to be a need to make some alterations,” he said.
Ellis said that Carruolo was very familiar with state regulations that govern certain aspects of town planning, given his lengthy experience. However, he also said that it was essential to move forward with appointing a town planner.
“I just want to say, the fact of the matter is, we currently do not have a planner,” he said. “A planner is essential to moving forward, because there are people in town who I’m sure are interested in developing projects. We need someone.”
Ellis went on to say that Carruolo’s hours could be reviewed at its meeting next week, if need be.
“We’ll review this in November,” he said. “But it sounds like what you described is something worth trying. Our action tonight supports his appointment, and then we’ll review his hours.”
The council voted unanimously to appoint Carruolo to the position of town planner.
