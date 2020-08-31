EXETER – After canceling this year’s financial town meeting due to COVID-19-related complications and restrictions, the Exeter Town Council adopted the town’s FY2021 budget last Tuesday.
The council voted last month to cancel its financial town meeting—a budget approval process that requires in-person voting by residents—after legislation was approved by the Rhode Island General Assembly last week, giving towns more flexibility with the process.
While Exeter is one of 17 Rhode Island towns that traditionally approve their annual budgets through a financial town meeting or a financial referendum, most have been unable to meet in a traditional manner because of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements. Because of the difficulty surrounding large gatherings, the General Assembly passed legislation allowing town councils to pass a permanent budget without a FTM or referendum, if logistical or technological barriers would make it inadvisable.
“The legislature enacted [a law] that was an emergency procedure that was made available to all cities and towns that find themselves in the type of predicament that Exeter finds itself in, with the inability, due to the COVID virus, to safely conduct a financial town meeting,” Exeter Town Solicitor James Marusack explained last week.
After the legislation was passed by the General Assembly, the council voted on July 6 to cancel its financial town meeting and instead hold a virtual public hearing on the budget, for this year only. And last week, the council held the public hearing and eventually adopted the FY2021 budget and tax levy.
The FY2021 budget totaled roughly $16.2 million, representing no increase compared to last year’s budget. Town treasurer Maria Lawler also said that the town’s tax rate was reduced from $15.69 per $1,000 of assessed value (for real estate, tangible and personal property) to $15.57 per $1,000.
Before the final budget was approved, members of the council and public discussed various aspects of the budget, including funding for the Exeter-West Greenwich school district.
In June, the town’s residents rejected the school budget referendum, resulting in an automatic level-funding of the district to last year’s numbers. Due to the level-funding, Exeter allocated roughly $12.3 million to the school district, the same amount the district received from the town last year.
“Because the budget was rejected by the voters, and a subsequent revised budget was not put before the voters by July 1 by the school district, according to the EWG charter and Rhode Island statute [...] the FY2021 school budget is automatically level-funded to the previous year,” councilor Frank DiGregorio explained.
Theresa Donovan, a member of the EWG School Committee, spoke during the public hearing, explaining to the council how the level-funding will negatively impact the school district.
A major concern for the school district, Donovan said, was a projected $800,000 reduction in state aid to education. The level-funding of the municipal appropriations, on top of the reduction to state aid, will leave the school district with a lack of necessary funds, Donavan said.
“The consequences are, we will be held to last year’s operating budget, but the difference between this year’s proposed budget and last year’s operating budget is the reduction of $800,000,” she said. “To revert to prior year’s municipal appropriations, without addressing the $800,000 shortfall, already puts us into a situation of not being able to deliver the same level of education that we did the year before.”
The West Greenwich Police Department also requested that the Town of Exeter fund a prorated portion of $54,132 for the district’s school resource officer.
“It was not included in the operational budget of the school department, it’s something the police department is requesting,” DiGregorio said.
However, instead of allocating the funds directly to the West Greenwich Police Department, the council approved moving an additional $118,558 to the town’s contingency fund for “emergency use.” If needed, and depending on the reopening of schools, the council can then use $54,132 from its contingency fund for the resource officer.
DiGregorio and councilor Dan Patterson said that the use of the funds would be dependent on whether schools reopen, and for this year only.
With the additional allocation, the town now has a total of $148,558 in its contingency fund.
Though some residents expressed frustration about the cancellation of the financial town meeting, and with the virtual public hearing process, Exeter Town Moderator Peter Lacouture said that there was “no way” the town could have held the in-person meeting safely.
“I think it’s too bad not to have a financial town meeting, it’s something we’ve done every year,” Lacouture said. “However, I agree with the council and town solicitor that there’s no way we could have had a financial town meeting, maintain distance and protect them.”
“I just want to thank the council for arranging this,” he continued. “I think it’s been a very smooth operation.”
The town council proceeded to approve the annual appropriation and tax levy, while also directing the tax assessor, tax collector and treasurer regarding the certification of the tax roll and issuance of tax bills. However, the town is holding off on collecting motor vehicle tax bills until further guidance from the state is received.
Council president Cal Ellis was unable to attend the meeting.
