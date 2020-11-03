NORTH KINGSTOWN – North Kingstown and Exeter residents are busy casting their ballots today in the General Election, voting for local, state and national candidates for office. While many residents are voting at polling places today, thousands have already sent in their ballots by mail or voted early in-person.
In North Kingstown, as of 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, 5,859 early in-person votes have been counted, along with 6,249 votes by mail, according to the Secretary of State's election tracker. And on Election Day, 4,929 have already voted at polling places. So far, the total turnout is 17,037 or 71 percent of registered voters.
In Exeter, 1,781 early votes have been counted, as well as 1,008 by mail and 639 at polling places. As of 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, 3,428 people have cast their votes–62 percent of all registered voters in town.
The turnout of voters across Rhode Island, as of 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, is 487,514 residents–roughly 60 percent of all registered voters in the state. The voter turnout is already at 104 percent of the total in 2016.
This article will be updated as more information is made available. Preliminary results will start being published on the Rhode Island Board of Election's website at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.