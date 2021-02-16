The North Kingstown Educational Foundation presented its first Wave Grant to Wickford Middle School for $500 last week. Pictured left to right: principal Brian Lally, Wicky the Wildcat, PE teacher Kevin Littlefield, PE teacher Lynne Huber, NKEF Vice President Dawn Masterson, NKEF President Robyn Albuquerque, NKEF Treasurer Carol Vecchione.