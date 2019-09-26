NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) will be presenting a report on the revitalization of Post Road, detailing efforts undertaken in previous years, as well as recommendations for the future.
According to EDAB, the report summarizes the major efforts undertaken in in years past to launch an initiative to “revitalize the Post Road corridor as a thriving, living community.”
EDAB will present its report and recommendations to the town council work session on Sept. 30.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times
