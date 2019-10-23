North Kingstown - On Tuesday, the North Kingstown Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) briefly discussed the upcoming special election, which will ask registered voters for approval of a $7.5 million bond to renovate the currently vacant town hall building, located on Boston Neck Road.
The special election will take place on Nov. 5.
Last year voters approved a $27 million bond question, $5 million of which was designated towards the renovation of the town hall building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.