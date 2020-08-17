With the fate of the upcoming academic year still up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Kingstown officials and residents have been wrestling with the possibility of students continuing distance learning in the fall. Schools across the state, and country, were closed in March, with distance learning being implemented and students learning from home through June.
The North Kingstown School Department recently submitted its plans to reopen schools in the fall to the Rhode Island Department of Education, which included four possible options: a return to in-person learning; hybrid plans for both in-school and distance learning; limited in-person learning; or a complete continuation of distance learning.
However, even in the full in-person return scenario for the high school, only 50 percent of students would return to school at one time, alternating A and B days, with a mix of in-person and distance learning lessons.
In order to keep high schoolers busy when they aren’t attending school in-person, town councilor Mary Brimer proposed on Tuesday the formation of an internship program.
During Tuesday’s North Kingstown Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) meeting, Brimer, the town council liaison to the board, suggested the idea when discussing future agenda items. While Brimer and the board had a lengthy conversation about the issue, the discussion was preliminary, as an internship program would first have to be approved by the school committee or school department before any official steps could be taken.
Brimer said she was contacted by several parents of junior and senior students who were “unhappy with the presented return to school plan,” which left a lot of “idle time” for high schoolers. She also said that the time out of school and away from their friends could affect the students’ mental health.
“What was further brought to my attention is that teenagers are more vulnerable and more prone to mental illness and suicide than the younger grades, something we need to think about because we’ve had a couple of suicides from high school students in our community in the past couple of years,” Brimer said.
She said that the situation wasn’t equitable for all students, and suggested that the EDAB look into contacting businesses through the Chamber of Commerce, Quonset Development Corporation (QDC) and the Wickford Merchants Association, and find out whether those businesses would be interested in employing these out-of-school students with internships.
“Specifically, where I think EDAB can be helpful, is that some of these students are eligible to do internships where they can receive high school credits,” she said. “Can we do something to get these teenagers throughout the community so that they’re doing something with their time that’s meaningful?”
She also said that not being able to bring back all high schoolers at once was due to logistics surrounding gatherings, not for any financial reasons, and that more alternative ideas like the internship program should be proposed. Brimer went on to say that the town or school department could potentially appropriate funds for the internship program.
“It doesn’t seem like this particular situation is as much about money, but more about logistics,” she said. “People don’t have a lot of answers, and I just thought, can we create a list of internships and get these students involved, so that they’re participating and making good use of their time and getting something valuable?”
Brimer said that the internship program would be twofold: benefiting both students and businesses throughout town that might need an extra hand.
EDAB chair Palmer Beebe said businesses would have to be encouraged to create internship opportunities. He also said that the internship would have to be sanctioned by the school department or school committee before taking any official steps.
“Mary’s talking about creating opportunities to occupy their time and give them something to do, and not dwell on things they shouldn’t be dwelling on,” Beebe said. “Because a lot of it is mental health, as well as personal skills.”
Brimer said that the internships could be anything from administrative to the technical level, just something that would give students something to do while they acquire life skills.
“There’s projects that they can be employed and learn the basics of showing up on time, being accountable–and those kinds of things,” she said. “We have a large community of young people that need our assistance right now. How can we best serve that? I think that’s something we should be focused on right now.”
EDAB member Tom Charlton said that the internship program might be more feasible if it was rolled into students’ senior projects.
“The students that are seniors, and some of the juniors, would be facing a problem. Not only do they have idle time, but they have to prepare their senior project,” he said. “And the opportunities to work are pretty limited right now because of the restrictions. They might be willing to work as a volunteer for the sake of what they could get that would be useful toward their senior project.”
But Brimer said that any internship — whether it be 10 or 20 hours a week — would give the students a lasting learning experience.
“They’re learning how to be a team, how to show up on time, how to dress appropriately, how to put the phone down and focus for a couple hours — things like that,” she said. “I think we’re providing them a tremendous service.”
EDAB member Sheila Brush suggested pairing out-of-school juniors and seniors with younger students, providing them with a type of tutoring or coaching service.
“Pairing younger students with older students could also be very helpful to small businesses,” she said. “We have a lot of small businesses who need to keep their businesses up and running and need to look after their kids.”
“There are many parents out there who are struggling and saying how are we going to help our kids?” she continued. “It wouldn’t be babysitting, it would actually help monitor youngsters and coach youngsters along.”
Before any type of internship program is set up, however, EDAB and Brimer must first discuss the issue with the school department and committee, while also gauging the interest of the business community.
“It would be good to start a conversation with the high school or board about what the school department’s requirements are for internships, because I think if it’s going to be a sanctioned internship, it requires a faculty advisor,” Charlton said.
Brimer said she would reach out to the school committee immediately, and suggested that EDAB contact the Chamber of Commerce and QDC about potential interest from businesses around town.
At the end of the meeting, Brimer also said that the town council and school committee would be holding a joint workshop to discuss the reopening plan with the community. According to Brimer, the joint workshop is scheduled to take place next Tuesday, Aug. 18, a day after Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to make an announcement regarding specifics as to how school districts are going to proceed with reopening.
EDAB decided to cancel its regularly scheduled meeting next Tuesday and attend the virtual joint workshop instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.