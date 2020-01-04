NORTH KINGSTOWN – Going into the new year, the economic development advisory board (EDAB) will continue its effort to track and measure economic activity in North Kingstown.
For several months, the EDAB has been working on a report to measure economic development activity, and will further its work in 2020, focusing next on developing a method to measure growth in North Kingstown against comparable towns and the state as a whole.
Following a review of the draft by town staff, the latest report will be sent to the town council for comments and consideration.
In July, EDAB previously submitted a report to the town council describing its methods for monitoring economic activity in town, which described a set of measures, or “metrics,” and an analysis method that could be used to track economic development progress in the town over time, with the end goal being to provide an annual report at the end of each year.
In order to monitor North Kingstown’s economic development progress, EDAB said it was planning to track about 70 indicators, grouped into seven different metrics. Metrics range from economic activity to quality of place and life, with such indicators as household income and high school graduation rate, among several others.
However, based on a review of the initial report by University of Rhode Island professor Joseph Lardaro, EDAB is now also developing further analysis to compare certain metrics and indicators against a cohort of towns and the state. Lardaro also recommended that EDAB seek the town council’s advice in selecting the cohort of comparable towns and indicators to measure against.
In its latest draft report, EDAB listed a series of recommended towns for comparison–which were chosen based on a number of factors–to be considered by the town council and staff.
“We are requesting the town council’s input on whether we have selected the indicators for which it is most important to compare North Kingstown trends against the state or other towns,” EDAB’s report states.
In EDAB’s draft report, which was discussed during its meeting last month, the board explained the background of the effort to track economic progress, as well as the drive to develop methods for measuring and comparing the town’s economic development.
“When we discussed our methodology with Dr. Leonard Lardaro, professor of economics at URI, he commented that as we analyze trends in a number of indicators, the analysis will only be meaningful if we take into account how those trends compare with statewide trends or with trends in communities that have similarities to North Kingstown,” the report reads.
EDAB gave an example of tracking one area of economic development–the growth trend in the total number of jobs–which would then be compared against the state or a specific cohort of towns.
“Let’s say that in North Kingstown the growth trend in total number of jobs began to decrease significantly,” the report continues. “On its face, if we looked only at North Kingstown, this downward trend would suggest a reason for concern, and we might begin to ask ourselves whether conditions or policies within North Kingstown were causing the downturn and what could be done.”
“However, if over the same time the growth trend in total number of jobs began to decrease at a similar rate across the state, or in a cohort of communities similar to North Kingstown, then we could probably conclude that the conditions causing the downtown were statewide conditions over which North Kingstown could have little control,” the report states.
Therefore, Lardaro suggested, certain key indicators would have to be weighed against trends not only in North Kingstown, but also at a statewide level or within a cohort of communities similar to North Kingstown.
“This will obviously create additional work, and we want to be selective both about which indicators we will track at both levels and whether those indicators should be compared to statewide trends or to trends within a smaller cohort,” the report states.
In deciding which metrics and indicators to compare with the state or other communities, EDAB looked at the indicators that are most likely to be affected by conditions beyond the borders of North Kingstown, while also checking to make sure that statewide or cohort data is consistently available for the indicators selected.
Based on these considerations, the report states, EDAB recommended to the council that the town measure statewide or cohort trends for four specific metrics and 18 indicators.
The recommended metrics for comparing North Kingstown against other communities include economic activity, town finances, educational success and residents’ financial well being.
EDAB recommended that indicators for economic activity be compared against the state as a whole, while town finances be mostly weighed against a comparable cohort of towns. The residents’ financial well being was recommended to be compared against the state goal of ten percent affordable housing, as well as the number the comparable cohort of communities that have reached the goal.
Educational success, on the other hand, was recommended to be contrasted with another cohort of districts that the school department already uses to compare against, which include Barrington, East Greenwich and South Kingstown.
In order to develop a recommended list of towns for the comparison of economic activity and residents’ financial well being, EDAB looked at a number of characteristics and conditions to determine how closely the communities resemble North Kingstown.
As a result of that analysis, the group identified a list of six recommended communities to be used for comparison, which includes East Greenwich, Lincoln, Middletown, North Smithfield, Smithfield and South Kingstown.
These determinations were based on two factors: those that shared a border with North Kingstown, and those that are similar to the town in a range of characteristics and conditions related to economic development.
During last month’s meeting, EDAB member Bjorn Wellenius suggested that the report be sent to the town staff–including the town manager, planning department and finance department–for review, after which it would be sent to the town council. Wellenius also recommended that EDAB include the list of recommended towns to compare against North Kingstown in the report’s cover letter.
The rest of the members agreed with Wellenius’ suggestions, and said the report would be sent to staff before making its way to the town council.
