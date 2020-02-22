NORTH KINGSTOWN – On Tuesday, the North Kingstown School Committee unanimously approved next year’s preliminary school department budget. The preliminary budget will next move to the town council for consideration, and is still subject to change.
As presented by superintendent Philip Auger, the fiscal year 2021 preliminary budget totaled around $71 million, a roughly $2 million increase over last year’s budget. The requested budget represents a 3.8 percent increase, coming just under the 4 percent maximum increase set by Rhode Island state law.
The budget covers department salaries ($39.6 million), employee benefits ($15.8 million), purchased services ($2.6 million), purchased property services ($3.1 million), other purchase services ($7.1 million), supplies ($2.1 million), capital equipment and property ($486,100) and debt service ($147,240).
Funding for the budget comes from several different categories, though the bulk of it stems from town property taxes, which covers $55.9 million of the preliminary budget. Other sources include projected state aid, tuition from other districts, Medicaid reimbursements, grants and enterprise funds.
Auger said that, while the preliminary budget showed an increase of $2 million, it did not add anything to what the department was already doing, such as additional staff or a contingency for increased enrollment. Rather, the budget primarily addressed increases in salaries and benefits.
“This budget, even though looking to add $2 million to the budget from last year, really does not add anything at all that we’re not already doing,” Auger said. “It keeps pace with what we’re currently doing, there’s no additional staff in this budget and I’m a little bit worried about that, there’s no contingency for increased enrollment.”
Other areas Auger said were priorities for the department, but weren’t included in the preliminary budget, included increased social-emotional learning programs at the high school, an expansion of a special needs program and additional busing to address improved school start times.
“We have talked as a school committee about increasing social-emotional learning programming at the high school in particular. That is an item we’re projecting to be in the neighborhood of $200,000 to $250,000,” Auger said. “That is not in the budget.”
He also said he wanted to expand the Leaps program to the middle school level.
“We are also interested in increasing our Leaps program, that’s a special needs program that currently resides at Forest Park,” he said. “But we don’t have a middle school level program for that, and we feel this is now the time to do that. That would require at least another teacher or teacher assistant. That is also not in this budget.”
“There’s nothing here for additional busing,” he added. “There’s nothing here for any kind of additional transportation that would help us.”
Auger said that the 4 percent capacity on the budget doesn’t allow the department to address the outlined priorities.
“There are a number of things I’d like to address,” Auger said. “A 3.8 percent increase brings us right near the cap that we can even request of the town, given the current laws of 4 percent increase being the height of where you can go.”
Auger went on to say that the budget, as it currently stands, was concerning, given that there wasn’t room for additional items. He added that anything less than a 3.8 percent increase would result in cuts to the budget, given that salaries and healthcare costs can climb 4 to 5 percent each year.
“I’m really concerned about this budget,” he said. “I realize that we live in a world where people would like to feel that maybe we don’t need an increase, maybe we can keep that number really low, like 1 or 2 percent.”
“Those kinds of numbers really set you backwards. You end up cutting a great deal when you’re talking about low numbers like that,” he continued. “We look at healthcare costs and salary costs. You’re looking overall at salaries moving at a year to year pace of 4 to 5 percent, you’re looking at healthcare costs that can be 5 percent and higher–those are two major drivers of our budget.”
To keep pace with the rising costs for salaries and healthcare, Auger said, a 4 percent increase, or even more, was the “neighborhood you need to be in.”
“Really 4 percent is the neighborhood you need to be in, and probably more than that on a regular basis, to continue to do what you want to do and make additions that need to be made,” he said.
Even so, Auger said that he was cognizant of the effect an increased budget can have on the town’s taxpayers.
“I’m trying to be as tight about this as I can. We’re talking about taxpayer money here and people don’t like to see their taxes going up at a high pace,” he said. “But these are the kinds of numbers I feel we need to continue. I understand there may be some desire to cut back a little bit on certain areas to make this number lower than $2 million or 3.8 percent, but I would caution in doing so.”
While he said he was concerned about the budget as presented, Auger added that Tuesday’s discussion and vote didn’t represent the end of the conversation. The budget will move to the town council, where it will be discussed with council members and school administrators.
“This conversation’s not done tonight, it’s going to the town council, there will be a lot of discussion with them,” he said. “I really worry that I’m going to need every dollar I can get, to do what we’re doing this year but also to try to address some of these other concerns as well.”
Chief operating officer Mary King also highlighted the Career and Tech Program, which garners tuition for students from other cities and towns in the state to attend the program at the high school. The program, she said, took in $3.6 million, which in turn will be put back into the school department.
“The part we overlook that’s a really, really big amount of money to this district are the career tech tuitions from outside districts. That’s $3.6 million,” King said. “My perspective is, if we didn’t have that money, we’d be $3.6 million short. That’s a huge amount of money.”
“That very large amount of money coming into the town of North Kingstown is overlooked as the very big stream of funding that is,” she added. “That’s a funding stream that the school department […] has brought into this town.”
The school committee proceeded to vote on different portions of the budget, including grant funds ($2.1 million), enterprise funds ($1.1 million) and then, finally, the overall general fund ($71,090,551).
Enterprise funds are self-sustaining financing, including food service, computer repair and maintenance, gate receipts and sports camp, while the grant fund stems from monies from the federal government.
School committee member Robert Jones pointed out that grant funds had decreased by a large percentage over the past several years.
“Over the past five or six years, that number’s gone down by 30 or 40 percent,” Jones said. “That number reflects, in general, both changing support at the federal level for certain types of education […] and some might argue the need hasn’t gone away.”
School committee chair Greg Blasbalg said that, because it was still early in the process, the preliminary budget was simply the department’s best guess at how much funding it would receive, with parts of the equation such as charter school enrollments still undetermined.
“It is so early in our process that these numbers are our best guess right now,” Blasbalg said. “There are so many parts of this equation that we do not know the numbers on, least of which the charter school enrollments, they have a big impact on our budget.”
He said that a vote on the preliminary budget was simply the “first step in the process,” which will continue at the level of the town council.
“Ultimately the town will give us the actual number, which we will have to adjust ours to,” Blasbalg said. “This is the first step in the process, it is not by any means the final school budget.”
The school committee proceeded to unanimously approve the preliminary budget.
The town council and school administration will continue discussion on the budget at a workshop on March 20. Following the workshop, a public hearing on the town and school budgets will be held on April 6, allowing residents to make their own comments and requests.
