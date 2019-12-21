NORTH KINGSTOWN – Last week, the North Kingstown School Committee was presented with the annual Technology Strategic Plan, a yearly update on the technological work and advances made throughout the district, which included the unveiling of a new smart phone application that provides a more streamlined method of communication and information storage.
Michael Waterman, the school department’s director of technology, gave the presentation, breaking it down into past, present and future accomplishments.
“Tonight I’m going to take you on a little tour of where we’ve been, where we are and where we’re going,” Waterman said at the beginning of the presentation.
The portion on last year’s rundown detailed nearly 20 individual accomplishments, including the addition of 75 new office area computers, a new computer lab at the high school, upgrades to classroom computers, improvements to the robotics and engineering computer labs, and hundreds of security cameras throughout the district, along with several others.
Beyond the installation of 500-plus cameras, security upgrades also included new staff and visitor lanyards, 60-plus doors with card access and improved protocols.
“What this doesn’t cover is our day-to-day operations,” Waterman added. “These are the bigger items that we’ve been able to accomplish.”
The technological accomplishments of this year, which totaled even more than last year’s, included upgrades to the high school, Stony Lane and Quidnessett Elementary Schools’ communications labs, a door monitoring system, separation of the high school from the D Building network and the new “See Something, Say Something Anonymous Reporting Tool,” a program that provides a process for anonymously submitting tips as a method of preventing gun violence.
And upcoming achievements include Chromebook refreshes from students and teachers, a data center server and storage refresh, additional security improvements, possible cybersecurity training and upgrades to rooms without interactive technologies, among others.
Superintendent Philip Auger said that the technological tools and advancement seen today “touches everything,” and represents a huge leap forward from the status quo just ten years earlier.
“I just want to comment on how comprehensive this all this. Ten-years ago, technology was more of an afterthought in the schools,” Auger said. “Now, it touches everything.”
“People really need to start seeing this as a major capital item, part of our infrastructure,” he continued.
Along with these accomplishments, and many others, was the department’s new smart phone application, called the NKSD App, which was completed this year and debuted during Tuesday’s committee meeting. The application provides a streamling of district wide information, from sources like the department’s website and social media sites.
Waterman spent a good portion of the presentation giving a demonstration of the application. which contains a live news feed from the department’s website, an event calendar, staff directory, district documents and every schools’ lunch and breakfast menus. The application’s settings also allow the user to select a default school, turn on notifications and select which schools they would like to receive notifications from.
The left side of the application allows you to choose between an area of interest, while the right side allows the user to choose a particular school, in order to get specific information.
Auger explained that the application isn’t replacing any information that is currently available, it is streamlining the information so that it’s all in one place, calling the NKSD App a “one-stop shop.”
“This isn’t replacing anything we already do,” Auger said. “This is just another form, a new form of communication. Nothing is going away, wherever you used to get your news from, you can still get it.”
Waterman also explained that the presentation represented the official rollout of the application, while the second step would be to allow more access among non-administrators.
Currently, only administrators can create posts and messages to be sent out through the application. Down the line, however, non-administrators can also send messages and create posts, though they can only be sent with the approval of an administrator.
“Step one is rolling this out. Step two is using it to its fullest potential,” Waterman said. “We can give non-administrators authorization to create a post, that would then be sent to the administrator of that building or Dr. Auger for approval.”
“This is the public unveiling,” he added. “We do have marketing materials that we’ll be sharing as well.”
The application will be available on all iOS and Android platforms.
