After what appeared to be a mako shark’s fin was spotted off the coast of a Rhode Island beach last week, the Department of Environment Management (DEM) stepped in, stating that the fin actually belonged to an ocean sunfish.
The sighting took place at Misquamicut State Beach on Friday at around 10 a.m., where a picture of the fin was taken by a beach manager.
However, after watching a video of the suspected shark sighting, DEM chief public affairs officer Michael Healey said that the spotted fin belonged to an ocean sunfish.
