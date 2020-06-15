NORTH KINGSTOWN – Over the weekend, Allie’s Donuts announced to its customers that it would no longer be offering a discount for police officers and members of the military, citing “problems with racism and injustice.”
“We’re fed up,” Allie’s Donuts, which is based in North Kingstown, announced on social media. “Until local police take action to solve problems with racism and injustice, [Allie’s Donuts] will choose to stand with the people of our great state. We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.”
The announcement comes in the wake of nationwide protests taking place in Rhode Island and around the country, which have been ongoing since the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with second- and third-degree murder.
Though the doughnut shop received backlash from social media users following the announcement, with some calling for a boycott, others lined up at Allie’s Donuts on Sunday to buy doughnuts and show support for the company’s announcement. Matt Drescher, owner of Allie’s Donuts, said the business sold out of doughnuts by midday.
While in line on Sunday, several customers also held up signs that read “Black Lives Matter.”
In making its decision to no longer offer a police or military discount, Allie’s Donuts also spoke specifically to allegations of the racial profiling of a Providence firefighter by the Providence Police Department.
Last week, Derek Silva, the president of Providence Firefighters IAFF local 799, alleged that one of the city’s firefighters, Terrell Paci, a Black man, had a gun drawn on him by a police officer. Silva claimed the incident took place while Paci was on-duty and in uniform.
“A 23 year old black firefighter had a gun drawn–and held–on him even as he stood before these police officers in his full fire department uniform, in front of his workplace,” Silva said.
Silva went on to say that, even though the fire department valued its working relationship with the Providence Police Department, the situation “makes clear that even in uniform, a young Black man is not immune from the impact of systemic, institutional racism.”
Allie’s Donuts said that the incident was an “example of terrible job performance,” which would be unacceptable in any other profession.
“If you were an athlete, you would be cut from your team,” the company said in a separate statement. “If you were our employee, we would fire you immediately.”
“But you are a police officer,” the company continued. “And despite being the ones responsible for protecting the law, you may be considered ‘above it’ and face zero consequence for your mistakes.”
The Providence Police union disputed the allegation involving Paci, stating that the organization wholeheartedly disagreed with the “content of this firefighter’s statement and the context of the firefighter union’s message.”
After an investigation, the Providence Fraternal Order of the Police [FOP] said that the police officers involved “conducted themselves in a professional manner,” and that Silva and Paci had “distorted the truth.”
“To have someone embellish what took place to grab a headline, especially in a time of turmoil, is the exact toxic nature of which we all are trying to move away from,” the Providence FOP said.
Following Allie’s Donuts’ announcement, the North Kingstown Police Department called the company’s decision to stop offering a police and military discount “sad” and “divisive.”
“We certainly do not need nor want a discount, however this message of targeting [...] your police and fire departments, your local military and your veterans is distasteful,” the department said in a statement. “Let’s start talking about how to lift up our community and not tear it down–police themselves aren’t the problem–racism is the problem.”
The department also thanked community members “for the love” shown since the announcement.
After receiving backlash from some social media users and the police department, Drescher said that the original message “didn’t really convey my intention.”
“I just wanted to take away a privilege from people so that we could all be equal,” Drescher said, adding that he was sorry for the approach that was taken, but not for the message itself.
And in a further statement by the business, Allie’s Donuts said that, “reflecting on our method of delivery, we imagine most of you were surprised by our candor.”
“In no way did we mean to insult people and their service to our country or community,” the business said. “If you felt offended or insulted, please accept our apology.”
However, as a “business with such wonderful customers that have respected and adored our products for over 50 years,” the Allie’s Donuts said it was standing by its statement to no longer offer a discount for the police and military.
“It’s time to recognize the voices and stand with our fellow black and brown Rhode Islanders, who want to be treated equally,” the company continued.
The company sold out of doughnuts on Sunday by 12:30 p.m., one day after the announcement, though Drescher said that the inability to make as much product contributed to it. He also said that social distancing rules made the line of customers longer than it normally would be.
Fighting back tears, Drescher thanked everyone who came out to show support for Allie’s Donuts and its message, adding that he hoped the company’s statement would start much needed discussions.
“I’m willing to learn more, I love having conversations with everybody,” he said. “Let’s talk about things. People of power, people of influence, let’s discuss how to fix things. Let’s acknowledge that they need to be fixed and not ignore it.”
He also said that even if the company’s approach could have been better, Allie’s Donuts “had to take action.”
“I stand by my statement, we’re just standing up for the people who have been wronged for ages,” he continued. “Why wouldn’t we want to stand up for them?”
