Dan's Carriage Inn

Dan's Carriage Inn in North Kingstown is gearing up for Pint Night tonight, Thursday, February 6th from 6-8 p.m. for "a great Pint Night with our friends from Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.," plus DJ Trivia RI at 7 p.m. and 50 cent Wings. 

Dan's is located at 1065 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown. 

