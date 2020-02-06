Dan's Carriage Inn in North Kingstown is gearing up for Pint Night tonight, Thursday, February 6th from 6-8 p.m. for "a great Pint Night with our friends from Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.," plus DJ Trivia RI at 7 p.m. and 50 cent Wings.
Dan's is located at 1065 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown.
