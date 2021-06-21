NORTH KINGSTOWN — A recreation center, a public safety building, a new town hall and a new middle school are at the top of the list of needed items that town manager Ralph Mollis presented to the North Kingstown Town Council at their June 14 meetings.
More details will be available at the council’s June 28 meeting, but Mollis said these items should be at the front of the council’s to-do list.
“The rec center is something we should be doing for the community,” Mollis said. And, it might get done without any taxpayer money, he and council members said.
Mollis said such a facility would probably be something the entire town could get behind, and enough donations might just get the job done.
Mollis expects that in six to 12 months there will be a scope of work proposal, fundraising suggestions and a site to consider for the recreation center.
A public safety facility is one of the more important to-do items, Mollis said, and he will be asking the council to appoint an architecture firm for the project at the June 28 meeting. The firm will be tasked with creating preliminary plans and providing an approximate cost for the project.
While members recognize the need for a new town hall to replace the undersized, aging building, some suggested renovating Station 1, and using that, but town council chair Greg Mancini had another suggestion.
Mancini suggested that if the town was to build a public safety facility for the police and fire departments a new town hall might be part of it.
“We could build a superstructure building with everything,” added council member Kerry McKay.
McKay suggested the council might have to float a $40 million bond to do the work, although during the meeting council members suggested the total cost of the town projects and a new middle school for the school district could cost as much a $100 million.
Council members noted that the fire station that would be replaced by a public safety facility is 64 years old, and the police station is 46 years old.
The largest cost item on the want list, according to Mollis, is the public safety building, but making the building a one-stop center with a town hall as well as a fire station, and police station with offices, might make it easier to get residents to issue bonds to have the work done.
Before any final decisions are made, the council will form a buildings committee, and since there is talk of replacing a middle school, the school district committee will be invited to be part of the process.
“It’s just a matter of time before the school committee comes looking for money for a new middle school,” Mollis said.
The Davisville middle school is 60 years old, and the Wickford School is more than 100 years old, and replacing them, in the long run, will be cheaper than upgrading them, council members said.
Council member Mary Brimer suggested a recreation center is a “luxury,” which was immediately shot down by the rest of the council.
“I think you’d find more support from the community for the rec center,” said Mollis, “than you would for the other work.”
“Especially,” he added, “if it can be done without incurring any debt.”
