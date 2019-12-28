NORTH KINGSTOWN – The North Kingstown Town Council last week unanimously approved a resolution to issue the school department $4.5 million for two upcoming projects, with the funds stemming from a multi-million dollar bond that was approved by voters last year.
Projects funded through the $4.5 million will include window replacement at Davisville Middle School and the installation of air conditioning on the third floor of the high school, both of which are scheduled to begin in 2020.
Last November, the town approved a $27 million bond to be split evenly between the town and school district. Earlier this year, the town council approved the issuance of $4.25 million for improvements to the high school athletic complex, along with other projects like floor coverings at elementary schools. While the new turf field was completed over the summer, the resurfacing of the track was delayed until next year, due to weather conditions.
And last week, the council approved the second allocation of funds from the bond, issuing another $4.5 million dollars to the school department.
“What we’re looking for in the summer of 2020, that we’ve been planning now, are two very large projects,” said Mary King, the school department’s chief operating officer.
The first project, she said, would be the window replacement at Davisville Middle School.
“Every single window in the building is scheduled to be replaced, along with some work on the lobby windows and lobby doors, which are in very tough shape,” King said.
Along with the window project, King said the department was also planning on adding air conditioning to the third floor of the high school next summer, with plans to install air conditioning on the second floor and the atrium in summer 2021.
While the funds allocated last week only cover the window replacement and third floor air conditioning, King added that the department would be going out to bid for the complete air conditioning project all at once, which would allow the department to use the same contractor throughout the entire process.
“The plan right now that we’ve worked out with our building committee and with our architect is that the whole project would be planned–third floor, second floor and the atrium space,” King said. “We’re looking to bid all of that and actually get a general contractor so that it would be the same contractor who would do the third floor in summer 2020, and the second floor and the atrium in summer of 2021.”
She also said that, while both projects were very large in scale, the current plan was to have the window replacement and air conditioning on the third floor completed by the end of next summer, though she went on to say that it would be challenging.
“These projects are really big projects, they’re very hard to get done [in the summer],” she said, adding that the department was planning to begin both projects ahead of June.
Taking into account some funding left over from the first allocation and the estimates that we have on the two projects for the summer of 2020, King said the department was requesting the second allocation be $4.5 million.
King also said that the window replacement and air conditioning were the last “major” projects that the bond would cover, with the remaining funds planned to go towards a series of minor projects.
“We have it all mapped out what the estimates are,” King said. “These are the last two really major projects. The other ones are small projects.”
Before voting to approve the resolution, councilor Kerry McKay asked if the department planned to spend the rest of the bond funds on the remaining projects within the next two years.
“Yes, we do,” King replied.
The town council proceeded to vote unanimously to approve the issuance of the bond funds. King said the school department hopes to award contracts for both projects by late February.
