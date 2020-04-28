NORTH KINGSTOWN – On Monday, the North Kingstown Town Council held a public hearing on the FY2021 preliminary budget, primarily discussing the economic ramifications of COVID-19 and its negative effect on the budget process. As it was presented this week, the budget totaled roughly $107 million, however the council is scheduled to continue discussions and take a vote on the final budget on May 4.
During two all-day budget meetings earlier this month, the council discussed a projected loss of revenue because of COVID-19. In order to make up for the projected loss, and to avoid raising taxes on residents, the council approved cuts to the preliminary budget as presented by the town manager. Cuts included $1.1 million from the school department’s requested funding, along with cuts to several town departments, including public works, planning and OPEB funding, among others. In total, the council cut roughly $2.4 million from the preliminary budget requests.
All of the cuts were approved unanimously except the reductions to the school department, with council president Greg Mancini and councilor Stacey Elliott voting against the motion.
The original FY2021 preliminary budget as presented by town manager Ralph Mollis earlier this year totaled around $109 million. However, the budget was prepared before the COVID-19 pandemic had hit Rhode Island.
“The town manager’s proposed budget was prepared and submitted prior to the impact of the coronavirus being known,” Mollis stated in his budget proposal. “The town is experiencing a decrease in revenue and modified projects for FY2021. To help taxpayers and local businesses that are dealing with their own financial difficulties, the town council determined that there should be no increase in the town’s tax rate.”
Several residents spoke during Monday’s public hearing, or sent emails beforehand, with the majority asked that the school department’s requests be fully funded, however some others also spoke in favor of maintaining the tax rate as it currently stands at $17.09 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The budget is broken down as follows: 62 percent of funds to the school department, 32.5 percent to the town, 4 percent to debt service and 1.5 percent to the library.
While the town and school department were facing a great deal of uncertainty regarding revenue and state aid, town manager Ralph Mollis pointed out that the town’s undesignated fund balance had grown to $13.2 million, more than double what it was in FY2016. Mollis also said that, as of FY2019, the school department also had a $1.86 million fund balance.
“These performances and these fund balances have allowed us to weather this crisis with a solid foundation, and it has without question benefited our taxpayers,” Mollis said.
And even with the cuts, the FY2021 proposed budget still includes several projects, such as renovations to parks and playgrounds, establishment of a wellness program, security upgrades to municipal buildings, road paving, civilianization of dispatch, improvements to the water department’s wells and tanks, and more.
Nevertheless, in order to make up for the projected loss in revenue, the council approved several cuts to the preliminary budget earlier this month. Cuts included decreasing the town council contingency by $10,000, canvassing by $8,000, OPEB funding by $200,000, planning by $143,000, code enforcement by $6,000, public works by $320,000, police detail income by $105,000, utilities by $47,000, and school funding by $1.14 million.
“These cuts are projected to ensure a level tax rate of no tax increase of $17.09,” Mollis said.
The council also approved moving $500,000 from its undesignated fund balance to the general budget to reduce the need for cuts, and proposed an additional $500,000 from the fund balance to be split over the course of the following two years. Mollis said the $1 million in total fund balance over the three years would “gradually take us away from using our fund balance and avoid a structural deficit.”
Mollis also pointed to an uncertainty in the amount of state aid the town and school department would be receiving.
As of now, the school department is expected to receive nearly $12 million in state aid. However, with the state projecting a loss in revenue as well, that number could be significantly less by the time the general assembly passes its budget, resulting in even more uncertainty.
“This is a time of uncertainty, it’s a time of uncertainty as to when this crisis will end, how it will end and its effect on our economy,” Mollis said. “It is a time of uncertainty as we pass our town budget without truly knowing how the state intends on tackling its budget, and the state aid and various programs affecting cities and towns.”
“By working together, we built a solid foundation to prepare us during these uncertain times,” he continued. “With this foundation, and by continuing to work together, we can provide a sense of certainty to our residents.”
Superintendent Philip Auger said that the school committee had also approved its budget before the effects of COVID-19 were fully realized. And even though the initial budget included about $3 million in increased funding requests, that funding would have covered the “increased cost of business” of running the same programming as it already does this year.
The school department, as it currently stands in the preliminary budget, would receive $65.7 million, a $1.9 million increase compared to last year, with state aid included.
“While that sounds like a lot of money, and it certainly is, it is representative of the school department just doing the same programming next year as what we’re doing this year,” Auger said. “It doesn’t add significant programming.”
But now, with the proposed $1.1 million in cuts to the funding requests, the school department is looking at a shortfall to cover its present expenses. While the department could dip into its fund balance, Auger said the rest would have to be made up through cuts to its existing programming and staff.
“The rest of it, however, will still be significant and will probably include significant cuts, whether it’s to programming or staffing, probably both,” he said. “There are some things we have appreciated having, and we might not have them for a while because of that.”
He also said that, while he didn’t currently have a list of what could be cut, the decision would ultimately have to be made by the school committee in the coming weeks.
“I don’t have a hard-and-fast list of what that is, and that is certainly something that will be determined by the school committee,” he said.
Another point of concern was the uncertain amount of state aid coming to the school department. Auger said that, if the state defaulted to the amount North Kingstown received last year, the school department could be looking at $1.5 million less than what was projected, creating a $2.6 million overall budget shortfall.
“If the state defaults to last year’s state aid numbers […] that would mean that that 1.5 million increase does not come to North Kingstown,” Auger said. “Now that makes the problem that we have a $2.6 million problem.”
If that were to end up being the case, Auger said the school department would require more help from the town.
“At that point, we would certainly be looking for more assistance from the town,” he continued. “I’m not suggesting that we would be looking to raise taxes, but at that point, there would have to be a coordinated effort with the town council and the school committee, looking at fund balance funds to help any shortfall that may include.”
Auger also said that, with schools being closed throughout the month of April, and potentially longer, the department could be looking at a higher undesignated fund balance than usual, but he added that an over-reliance on the fund balance could result in a structural deficit in the coming years.
He also requested that the $400,000 in capital reserve funding be instead allocated to the school department’s general budget. School committee chair Greg Blasbalg made the same request, adding that, if state aid is reduced, the consequences could be “catastrophic.”
“We can work with this budget if we get the state aid allocation,” Blasbalg said. “If that does not happen, it will become an entirely different equation.”
Mancini said that, after his discussion with Marvin Abney, chairman of the House Finance Committee, and the governor’s assistant, he was confident that the amount of state aid wouldn’t be reduced from the original projection.
“They could be wrong, but I have confidence in them, and they expressed their confidence to me, that we would have these numbers,” Mancini said.
However, he added that, if “those numbers do not come through,” the town would assist the school department with its budget shortfall.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, several people, including Sue Warburton, President of the North Kingstown teachers union, spoke about the importance of fully funding the school department’s request.
“The facts are that if this town council doesn’t fund the school department at a level much closer to what was proposed, the school department will have to make significant cuts to teachers, teacher assistants, administrators, programs for our students, and other valuable resources our students need and deserve,” Warburton said. “We’re asking the town council not to lay an educational, programmatic crisis on top of an economic crisis for our families.”
While the majority spoke, or emailed, in favor of fully funding the school department, some residents, like Randy Wietman, said that the council had to be cognizant of the effect an increase in taxes would have on property owners and taxpayers.
“What we’re not hearing about is the pain that property owners and taxpayers are experiencing,” Wietman said. “I find property tax increase to be insensitive to the financial uncertainty our residents and businesses are facing, through no fault of their own.”
The town council will continue discussion and ultimately take a vote on the final budget at its meeting on May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.