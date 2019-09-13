NORTH KINGSTOWN – Following several discussions during previous meetings, the North Kingstown Town Council voted on Monday to continue a public hearing on raising the metered water rates to early next year.
The increased rates for residents are being proposed by the water department in order to keep revenue in line with operating costs and future capital improvement projects. Based on a study by the Municipal and Financial Services Group, the department was recommending a 3.9 percent increase every year for the next five years, totalling a roughly 20 percent increase over that period of time.
However, during Monday’s meeting, council members Mary Brimer, Kerry McKay and Richard Welch suggested that the rate increase should only come after an infrastructure replacement plan–detailing the current status of the water pipelines–had been completed.
The council proceeded to vote 3-2 to hold off on making a decision until February, after the updated infrastructure replacement plan was completed. Councilors Greg Mancini and Stacey Elliott voted against the motion.
