NORTH KINGSTOWN – On Monday, the North Kingstown Town Council voted to enter into a contract for a conceptual design study for the future of the town hall building on Boston Neck Road, which is currently vacant. The conceptual design study will include analysis of two options for the building: one for the council chambers to be located on the first floor, and the other for the chambers to be located on the second floor.
In the proposal, both options would also include the demolition of the non-original additions and construction of a new addition, as well as meeting spaces and restrooms on whichever floor the council chambers are not located. Council members also said they would be open to exploring possibilities for the meeting areas.
The conceptual design study will be conducted by Michael Viveiros, of DBVW Architects, who has previously worked with the town in conducting a feasibility study for the town hall building.
According to the proposal, the conceptual design phase would prepare the options for renovating the building, while also providing cost estimates.
“The purpose of this phase is to prepare options for renovating the existing facility to determine how the building might be improved to best serve the town’s needs. This phase will include preliminary design options and cost estimating,” Viveiros’ proposal reads. “The renovations and new addition will seek to improve handicap accessibility, restore the structure’s historic character defining features and upgrade the existing facility to provide welcoming, engaging and highly functional town facilities.”
The approval of the contract for the conceptual design study is just the latest development in the history of the town hall building.
After being vacated in 2016, the fate of the town hall building has been left up in the air, with town staff being moved to the municipal office building on Fairway Drive.
Last year, the town approved a bond referendum that included $5 million for the restoration of the building. However, according to the previous feasibility study that was conducted by Viveiros, a complete renovation of the building would cost $12.5 million, which led to yet another bond referendum, this time asking residents to approve an additional $7.5 million.
But in November, the town rejected the $7.5 million bond referendum, leaving the town with the original $5 million for the renovation of the building that was already approved.
Now, the council is moving forward with a conceptual design study of the building, which will focus on using the $5 million in bond funds to renovate the building and bring the council chambers and meeting areas back to the town hall.
At the council meeting this week, Viveiros said was the first phase of the overall construction process, with potential phases to follow.
While conceptual design proposal originally outlined three options, the council instructed that Viveiros focus on only two, with the only difference between each being the location of the council chambers on either the first or second floor.
Both options would also see meetings spaces and restrooms in the building, non-original additions demolished and a new addition constructed to include a handicap accessible entrance, an elevator and a stairway to serve the second floor.
Further phases in Viveiros’ full construction proposal, if approved by the council at a later date, would include DBVW providing the town with a schematic design, design development, construction documents, bidding and negotiation, and construction administration.
Town manager Ralph Mollis and council president Greg Mancini suggested that the council consider approving the full construction proposal on Monday, which they said would save the town money and time in the long run. However, Viveiros fee for the full proposal was calculated to be more than $500,000, and some members of the council expressed skepticism of approving such a number before they were certain of the direction that would be taken with the town hall building.
The council decided to approve the conceptual design proposal for the cost of $25,000, and would consider further steps in the full proposal in the future, after the conceptual design study was completed.
Councilor Kerry McKay said that, after the previous council approved Viveiros’ original feasibility study last year, which cost around $72,000, he would not approve another large sum before the future use of the building was clearer.
“I would not be in favor of voting for anything before we know what that building is going to be,” McKay said. “Until we can come to that resolution, why would we spend above and beyond the $72,000 we already spent.”
“Until we have a designation for that property, spending any more money on it is an exercise in futility,” he added.
Councilor Richard Welch expressed similar concerns.
“You need a use for the building that we agree on, and not until you have that use that we agree on […] before you can set about having [Viveiros] draw up plans. I think you’re wasting time. I want a use for the building. I want to know where we’re trying to get to.”
But Mollis said the DBVW’s conceptual design would give the council a better idea of what the specific use of the building would be.
“I feel we need a company like this company on board to help us do that,” Mollis said. We need someone of this caliber to work with us to answer the very legitimate question.”
Viveiros agreed.
“The first phase of that proposal [the conceptual design] is essentially to help you determine what you might want to do with it,” he said. “It is what we do for clients every day, we help them understand how best to use their building and determine how much it’s going to cost.”
Councilor Stacey Elliott said that the council should rely on Viveiros’ expert opinion to give them a better idea of their options, especially in terms of the spaces not used for the council chambers.
“We need to agree that we’re going to let the architects do their job, start working on a plan,” Elliott said. “I think we’re all in agreement that we want the council chambers there, and for the rest of the space, he could advise us on it as the plans start firming up.”
While Elliott also suggested that the council direct Viveiros to only focus on the option that would bring the council chambers to the second floor of the building, McKay said that he would like to see the cost analysis between having the council chambers on the first and second floor.
Mancini said that, at the end of the day, the council could agree that the chambers would be located in the town hall building, and that Viveiros’ conceptual design study could help members move forward with the remaining spaces of the building.
“At the end of the day, the council wants to see council chambers in that building with activity rooms in that building,” Mancini said.
Before the council approved the contract, councilor Mary Brimer suggested that price for the conceptual design study–which was originally proposed to cost $38,000–be set at a cap of $25,000, which other members agreed upon.
The council unanimously awarded Viveiros a contract to conduct the conceptual design study for $25,000, which would give a cost proposal and an analysis of the two options–council chambers on the first floor or council chambers on the second floor–with both plans including the demolition of the non-original additions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.