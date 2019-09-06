EXETER – The Exeter Town Council approved two ordinances relating to decorum at town meetings, clarifying appropriate behavior by attendees and the town sergeant’s duties in cases of willful disruption.
Both ordinances arose from a zoning board meeting in June, which was disrupted and resulted in the Rhode Island State Police being called for assistance, ultimately leading to the removal of an attendee.
While the two ordinances address the matter of appropriate behavior at town meetings, they also instruct the town sergeant as to what the proper procedure is in cases when an attendee is found to have willfully “interrupted, impeded or disturbed” public meetings or assemblies.
