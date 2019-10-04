NORTH KINGSTOWN – Following the resignation of Tony Jones from the North Kingstown School Committee, the town council appointed a new member to fill the empty position.
Jones resigned from the school committee because he was moving to Narragansett, making him ineligible to serve on the committee. He also resigned from the arts council, which he sat on for five years.
“I truly appreciate the opportunity to serve the community for the past year as a member of the school committee, as well as the past five years on the arts council,” Jones wrote in a letter of resignation to the town council.
Jacob Mather, the current parent-teacher organization (PTO) president at Hamilton Elementary School, was appointed by the town council on Monday to serve as a school committee member until Dec. 7, 2020–the end of Jones’ original term.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.