NORTH KINGSTOWN – Just in time for the holidays, elected officials in North Kingstown are coming together across party lines to invite the public to donate to the town’s food pantry drive.
The drive, which will take place tonight, Dec.12, at the North Kingstown Food Pantry, was organized by Rep. Julie Casimiro and town councilor Mary Brimer as a way to assist and feed hungry people in town, while also bringing the community together for a good cause after a particularly contentious special referendum last month.
Every elected official in North Kingstown was also invited to take part in the food pantry drive.
Requested items for the food pantry drive include canned foods, personal care items and monetary donations. According to the food pantry’s website, most needed items include canned fruit–such as peaches, pears, mandarin oranges–canned spinach and beets, pancake syrup, breakfast cereals, razors and shaving cream.
However, while the community has been supportive throughout the years, there is still a continuing and increasing need for the food pantry to meet the needs of the people it’s there to serve.
Both Casimiro and Brimer–a Democrat and a Republican, respectively–said that they wanted to organize a nonpartisan event that focused on helping those who are hungry and in need, a cause every elected official and resident in town, no matter their party affiliation, could agree was an important issue.
They also both said that they wanted to organize the food pantry drive as a way to bring the town together after a divisive bond referendum was rejected by voters in November.
The referendum asked voters to consider a $7.5 million bond to renovate town hall building on Boston Neck Road, an issue that has been discussed by local officials and residents since the building was vacated in 2016. Leading up to the referendum, several discussions were had in meetings and on social media about the future of the town hall building and the best path forward.
After residents rejected the bond referendum, leaving both proponents and opponents unsure of the building’s fate, Casimiro and Brimer said that the food drive could serve as a reminder that there are issues throughout town and beyond that connect the community, which don’t fall along party affiliation or local issues.
“We’re doing a drive for the North Kingstown Food Pantry for residents to contribute food and personal care items and financial donations to help support the operation of it,” Brimer said.
“What we wanted to show is just that everything in our life doesn’t come down to a party affiliation or party agenda.”
“This is a nonpartisan effort showing the community that we do agree on a lot of things and this is one of them,” she added. “We will work together for the greater good.”
Brimer–who, along with councilors Greg Mancini and Stacey Elliott, was elected to the council in 2018–went on to say that the nonpartisan food drive is just another example of town councilors and other officials coming together to support something that’s good for everyone involved.
“This is a really great council and we’re getting a lot of things done,” she said. “A lot of that has been having some new members on and being able to reach across the aisle and come to some level of compromise and agreement on things. This is just one more example of it. It’s Christmas and people are hungry, you can’t take issue with that. “
Casimiro said that the North Kingstown Food Pantry drive could help to bring the community together after it had been divided by the town hall bond referendum, an idea that led her to contact Brimer for the nonpartisan effort.
“After the [referendum] about the town hall, I felt that the town was very, very divided,” Casimiro said. “It wasn’t even among parties, necessarily, it was divided over the town hall election. So I reached out to councilor Mary Brimer and asked her if she would be interested in doing this, to kind of bring our community back together, bring our elected officials back together, and have a real positive impact on our community.”
She added that the food drive could remind members of the community that they aren’t divided on everything according to party affiliation or referendums.
“There are often times people don’t like you just because of your political affiliation,” she continued. “But everyone can agree that all of us working together on feeding the hungry in North Kingstown is a really good thing.”
She also said that they had already started receiving donations, but wouldn’t know the final amount of food and money that was raised until the end of the night.
The North Kingstown Food Pantry drive will take place tonight, Dec. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. The food pantry is located at 445 School St. in the building known as the Little Red Schoolhouse.
