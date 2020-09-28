NORTH KINGSTOWN – After the first week of school began, kicking off the start of a very unusual academic year, the North Kingstown School Department (NKSD) issued a series of updates and announcements to families around the district, detailing the process for drop-offs and pick-ups, classroom ventilation, busing, distancing learning and much more.
Various aspects of the school procedures will be altered this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state regulations, not the least of which concerns transportation.
Busing capacity is being kept very low due to COVID-19 conditions, the school department said in its announcement, and any new requests for busing are being placed on a waiting list, with adjustments being made per availability on a bi-weekly basis.
Because of the reduced capacity, as well as safety concerns, there will be a much larger group of parent-transports compared to previous years. The school department said it is building in a larger time frame for expanded morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up operations, including traffic support from the North Kingstown Police Department, as needed.
“As schools and parents fine tune and get used to these logistics, we expect that wait time will reduce,” the school department said. “Early drop-offs are not allowed. Please do all you can to follow the time frames required at each school. Early arrivals may be asked to move. We appreciate your patience as we work this out.”
Along with the transportation procedures, the school department also said that principals around the district are sending information on building ventilation to each school community.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), rooms that are at full capacity should have between four to six air changes per hour to “ensure proper air flow to mitigate airborne transmission.”
“This desired outcome can be achieved in two different ways: increasing outdoor air ventilation or filtering air that recirculates within a space,” RIDOH director Nicole Alexander-Scott said in a letter to school departments. “Since every building is different, schools should utilize the strategy that works for them as filtered and outdoor air are equally effective at reducing COVID transmission.”
NKSD made the RIDOH walk-through checklist, and other guidance on ventilation for each building, available on its website at www.nksd.net.
The department also provided updates on the Distance Learning Academy for elementary students.
Due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the school department issued a survey over the summer to parents around the district that asked whether they would prefer to have their children take part in distance learning or in-person learning. The commitment would have to be made for the entire fall semester, according to the survey. Roughly 20 percent of the district, or 800 students, requested to take part in full-time distance learning.
However, out of the 800 North Kingstown students who requested to participate in distance learning, about 300 were elementary schoolers–a group that would require a specific group of teachers to provide instruction directly through remote learning.
While the commitment to opt into distance learning was supposed to be for the entire semester, the school department is still receiving requests to move in and out of the Distance Learning Academy–though the department said this could not be easily done.
“Because of the setting of class rosters, movement in and out of the elementary Distance Learning Academy is not easily done,” the department said, adding that requests for a change to or from the academy could be made by going to https://www.nksd.net/apps/form/form.LEGUHSD-HEES.saLnpde.4Z.
“Your request will be placed on a waiting list, and adjustments will be taken up with school administration per availability on a bi-weekly basis,” the department said. “Requests for changes in and out of distance learning for the middle and high levels should be communicated directly to school administrators.”
With so many elementary students enrolled in distance learning, the in-person class sizes vary across the district, based on enrollment in each neighborhood school and grade levels.
“Elementary in-person classrooms range in size from approximately 13 to 21,” NKSD said. “These numbers adjust almost daily with new enrollments and transfers in and out of distance learning. We expect to keep the elementary class sizes capped at 21 district wide.”
The most current enrollment chart can be found on the Reopening NK webpage, https://www.nksd.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=796104&type=d&pREC_ID=1975716.
The department also provided information about technology use for students learning from home.
Regarding assistance with Chromebooks that have been provided to students, the department said that the Information Technology Department set up an email address where families can report hardware-related issues with their NKSD-issued device.
“If you are having trouble using the software on your Chromebook please contact your Distance Learning Academy teacher who will open a support ticket on your behalf if they are unable to assist you,” the department said.
The email address for families to report hardware issues is DL_helpdesk@nksd.net .
The school department also issued information about RIDOH guidelines concerning communication about positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining.
“Following RIDOH Guidelines, in cases where a student or staff member tests positive, notifications are provided from NKSD and RIDOH to community members on a need to know basis,” the department said, while providing the link to the guidelines: https://health.ri.gov/publications/presentations/Outbreak-Response-Protocols-PreK-12.pdfTesting:.
