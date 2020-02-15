NORTH KINGSTOWN – Next week, the school committee will continue discussion and ultimately vote on the school department’s fiscal year 2021 preliminary budget. Following approval by the school committee, the budget will then move to the town council for consideration.
In January, superintendent Philip Auger presented the first draft of the budget to the school committee. Auger’s budget included a 3.8 percent increase from last year, coming in just under the 4 percent annual increase capacity. Last year’s budget for the school department was roughly $64 million.
During the first round of budget discussions on Jan. 14, Auger said the proposed 3.8 percent increase would go towards budget items that “tend to increase” each year, such as department staff’s salaries and benefits. He added that the budget, as it was presented, did not factor in some additions to the department that the administration had targeted as priorities, such as an expansion of specialized programs and improvements to mental health services.
“That budget does increase the allocation from the town in the neighborhood of 3.8 percent,” Auger said at the time. “I mention this every year and I just want people to understand, when you factor in how much all of the different budget items tend to increase–salaries, benefits and all that–you’re pretty much doing next year what you’re already doing this year.”
During a discussion at last week’s school committee meeting, chief operating officer Mary King explained to the committee members how the process would move forward, starting with the vote next Tuesday on the preliminary budget, which will then be sent to town manager Ralph Mollis and the town council.
“Next meeting, Feb. 18, you must vote on a number in order for us to present to the town manager,” King said. “We are required to send a package to the town manager by March 2, it’s a little bit later this year, it all depends on how the calendar falls.”
King also said that, if school committee members wanted to make requests for changes to the budget as presented, between now and Tuesday, they would need to include specific numbers, opposed to on-the-fly recommendations.
“When I say a number, what I mean is that, if you want something to be changed in the budget, added to the budget, moved around from the budget, deleted from the budget–we need specifics,” King said. “You can’t just say, ‘can you please go and see what you can do about moving this around or that around.’ You have to vote on an actual number that we send over to the town council.”
Next Tuesday, King said, would be the last time committee members could request changes before the budget moves to the town council–adding that, if the budget isn’t approved during next week’s meeting, another meeting would have to be scheduled soon after to sort out any issues before March 2.
“That’s really kind of our last shot at doing that,” King said. “If something happens with that meeting we have to schedule something again pretty quickly so that we can get that done and get it over there.”
School committee chair Greg Blasbalg also said that, if other members had recommendations or requests to the budget, they should send them via email to either King or Auger before next Tuesday, that way the changes could be calculated and presented to the committee before a vote is taken.
“The way to handle that is to send an email to Ms. King or Dr. Auger just saying, I was thinking about adding this program, removing this program, tweaking this program,” Blasbalg said. “That way they can come back and tell you, OK the financial impact of that will be this.”
“We need to vote on the budget to the dollar, to the penny,” he added. “So we just can’t have something come up at the last second.”
After the preliminary budget is approved by the committee and sent to the town manager and council, King and Auger will go before the council for a budget workshop on March 20. Following the workshop, a public hearing on the town and school budgets will be held on April 6, allowing residents to make their own comments and requests.
The town council will then hold its final vote on the fiscal year 2021 budget–for both the town and school–in early May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.