North Kingstown - On Tuesday the school committee approved its contract with the North Kingstown teacher's union, which was the result of a great deal of meetings, discussions and negotiations.
Covering 2019 to 2022, the nearly 70-page contract covers the rights of the union, the principles of the agreement, cooperation, teaching hours, salaries, teachers absences and more.
