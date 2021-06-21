NORTH KINGSTOWN — “We need you, come back after college,” said Rhode Island Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, imploring the graduates of North Kingstown High School at their June 10 commencement ceremony.
Matos was referring to the number of young Rhode Island adults who go off to college and for one reason or another chose not to return but rather to live in other states.
The Thursday evening graduation came a day later than it was originally scheduled due to a postponement for forecasted inclement weather.
Principal Barbara Morse welcomed the graduates, their parents, relatives and friends by immediately addressing the 800-pound elephant in the room.
“I didn’t think this would be in person,” Morse said in regards to the last year of hybrid learning due to the pandemic.
A sentiment that was echoed by class salutatorian Julie Totten. “I thought graduation would be on a screen.”
Many of the other speakers talked about life during the pandemic, which affected the schools, and everyday life since Friday, March 13, 2020.
And while everyone spoke of the pandemic, only a handful of attendees wore masks and there was no social distancing.
Even though the graduation was a happy affair, it was a subdued ceremony with no clever messages written on caps, or parents and siblings with congratulatory signs.
Schools superintendent Phil Auger commented on the reserved nature of the affair by saying, “tonight is about pride and dedication, and is testimony to how our seniors did during the pandemic.”
“This shows that our students showed their grit in the pandemic. This will have helped you build a strong foundation for what you will go through in life,” Auger added.
Morse added that she was glad to see the dedication, and how respectful the students were.
“And you did it despite all the challenges,” Matos said.
During her speech, Matos talked about coming to the states in 1984 from the Dominican Republic, and how she had to learn the language and assimilate the customs of her new home.
She worked in a factory in Queens, New York and commuted every day from her home in Manhattan.
Matos also talked about some of the influences on her life, and referred to the book, “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom,” by Don Miguel Ruiz.
“In life you’re going to have disappointment but as you over come them it will make you who you become.”
“High school has been a transitional time,” said class valedictorian Alaina Minarik.
“The quarantine affected our lives,” Minarik said. “But we found a way of salvaging our year.”
“We are going out into a bonkers world,” Minarik added.
As has become tradition at North Kingstown, the graduating seniors gave a class gift to the school, and rather than the usual signs, and picnic tables the class of 2021 donated thousands of dollars they raised to be used upcoming classes to pay for their activities.
With the conclusion of the speeches, graduating Skippers went off to face their futures.
