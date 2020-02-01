NORTH KINGSTOWN – Next week, a community conversation focusing on child welfare will be held in North Kingstown. The community conversation, which will take place at the North Kingstown Free Library, is being co-sponsored by Rep. Julie Casimiro, the Office of the Child Advocate and the Center for Advanced Practice at Adoption RI.
The event will take place Monday, Feb. 3 and is free and open to the public.
Areas of discussion will include the strengths and challenges in Rhode Island’s child welfare system, while also going into ways that the system can be improved. There will be a panel presentation and opportunities to ask the panelists questions.
Included in the community conversation will be representatives from the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), the Office of the Child Advocate, Foster Forward and Rhode Island Family Court, along with parent and youth advocates.
The Office of the Child Advocate in an oversight agency to DCYF. As the sole child welfare agency for the state, DCYF consists of several departments, including Child Protective Services, Licensing, the Family Service Unit, Developmental Disability Unit, Child Support Unit, Juvenile Corrections, and several more. And the Center for Advanced practice is an advisory group led by Adoption Rhode Island, a private non-profit organization dedicated to finding forever families for children in state care.
Casimiro, who previously worked in the child welfare system, said that she first got the idea for a community conversation as a way to bring all voices–including advocacy and oversight groups, as well as DCYF–to the table to discuss an important subject.
“When I first got elected, and it still remains, an important part of my agenda up at the statehouse,” Casimiro said of child welfare. “We want to really get the voice of everyone at the table. Not just DCYF, not just the courts, we want everyone around the table so we can try to figure out what works, what doesn’t work, what’s needed, what’s not needed.”
Panelists will include Kevin Aucoin, acting director of DCYF, Michael Forte, the chief judge of the Rhode Island Family Court, Jennifer Griffith, the Child Advocate for the State of Rhode Island, and Lisa Guillette, executive director of Foster Forward, among others, including youth and parent advocates. And the CEO and executive director of Adoption Rhode Island, Darlene Allen, will be facilitating the community conversation.
“We’re also hearing that there’s a lot needed to plug the gaps, especially around mental illness with children,” she continued. “It’s just about getting all of the voices at the table, figuring out what we’re doing right, what we’re doing wrong, and where the gaps are.”
Casimiro also recently sponsored a bill focused on the educational outcomes for children in foster care. While the bill already made it through the House of Representatives, she is currently working to get a Senate sponsor.
She went on to say that the upcoming community conversation was ultimately about hearing from the families directly impacted by the child welfare system.
“It’s really about listening to the voices of the families,” Casimiro said.
Casimiro also pointed to the recent tragedy in Warwick, where a 9-year-old with special needs died as the result of being left in a bathtub for several hours, unattended by her adoptive mother, Michele Rothgeb.
Rothgeb had adopted eight children in total, including the 9-year-old, all with special needs. After the child’s death and the proceeding investigation, Rothgeb was charged with one count of cruelty or neglect of a child. The charges were later amended to include manslaughter.
The case led many to question why Rothgeb was allowed to care for so many children with special needs in one home–the condition of which prosecutors called “deplorable.” In a subsequent report, the Office of the Child Advocate recommended that DCYF make several changes to its processes, including the development of an in-depth home study process and a mandated specialized training for any prospective foster parent prior to taking in a child with special needs.
Casimiro said the community conversation around child welfare represented a chance to learn from the tragic incident, and move forward.
“The recent tragedies that we’ve had in this state–we need to move forward from those and learn from those, and make sure we’re doing the right things,” Casimiro said.
Casimiro also said that the goal of the community conversation wasn’t to provide additional oversight or focus on DCYF, but rather to reach the best possible outcome for children in the welfare system.
“Maybe additional legislation might come out of it, but that’s not the goal,” she said. “My goal is to get everybody around the table, working together for the best possible outcomes for children.”
She also said that all involved wanted to “shine a spotlight on the need for foster families in Rhode Island.”
The community conversation surrounding child welfare will take place at the North Kingstown Free Library on Monday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.
