SAUNDERSTOWN – The North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce and Casey Farm are teaming up to Savor the Sunset, an event showcasing the farm that will feature locally based food and drinks, lawn games, educators and more.
Savor the Sunset will take place next week at the historic Casey Farm, which is newly available to rent as an event venue.
Savor the Sunset will take place at Casey Farm on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. Price of admission is $20. Tickets can be purchased by calling the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce at (401) 295-5566. Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased at least a few days before the scheduled event. The event is open to people 21 years of age and older.
For the full story, pick up this week's Standard Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.