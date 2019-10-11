NORTH KINGSTOWN – Last week Rhode Island Rep. Julie Casimiro, in conjunction with General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, held an unclaimed property event at the municipal offices in North Kingstown. Town manager Ralph Mollis also attended the event, and even discovered that he was the owner of unclaimed property.
The purpose of the event was to highlight the fact that there are several unclaimed properties available to North Kingstown residents, and to get properties to their specific owners.
